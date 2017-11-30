Snapchat has steadily made its place among popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram among people who love capturing and sharing every moment of their lives

Snapchat’s popular filters and other fun features have increased the app’s daily users to about178 million.

Snapchat is also very popular among our celebs and a huge number of local and international stars share what they care about with their fans.

Fans enjoy watching celebrity snaps…who does not like peeking into celebrities’ lives!

Here is a list of few of our beloved celebrities who love snapchatting.

HAVE A LOOK!

SAJJAL ALY

???? A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

doesn’t this beauty look cutie?

MAWRA HOCANE:

Right before the first shot. going nuts. Clearly. ???? #JPNA2 A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:53pm PST

This girl surely knows how to look beautiful, even using a filter.

MAYA ALI:

The struggle is real…???????????????? @zainab.qadeer A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

We wish, we were struggling to get into her story!

SANAM CHAUHDRY:

Hey shusssh!! A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Ah! can she stop looking cute? at least, for once?

NOOR KHAN:

@nawal2368 ????? ( guyss, relax! it’s just a filter!?) #nohateplease A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noor.kkhan) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Hate? we just can’t stop loving your snapchat stories!

Let us know which celebrity you follow on Snapchat in the comments section below:

Comments

comments