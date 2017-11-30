CELEBRITIES WHO LOVE SNAP CHATTING
Snapchat has steadily made its place among popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram among people who love capturing and sharing every moment of their lives
Snapchat’s popular filters and other fun features have increased the app’s daily users to about178 million.
Snapchat is also very popular among our celebs and a huge number of local and international stars share what they care about with their fans.
Fans enjoy watching celebrity snaps…who does not like peeking into celebrities’ lives!
Here is a list of few of our beloved celebrities who love snapchatting.
HAVE A LOOK!
SAJJAL ALY
doesn’t this beauty look cutie?
MAWRA HOCANE:
This girl surely knows how to look beautiful, even using a filter.
MAYA ALI:
We wish, we were struggling to get into her story!
SANAM CHAUHDRY:
Ah! can she stop looking cute? at least, for once?
NOOR KHAN:
Hate? we just can’t stop loving your snapchat stories!
Let us know which celebrity you follow on Snapchat in the comments section below: