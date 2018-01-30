On the Grammys Red Carpet held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, stars exhibited utmost vibrant choices when it came to fashion including makeup and hair styles.

Grammy awards are said to be one of the most unique and creative award shows for the astonishing beauty looks of variable icons. Keeping up with the history, stars showed their up-level fashion game in the recent Grammys red carpet as well. From Katie Holmes’ retro wavy hair and dull pink lips to Lady Gaga’s Fishtail braid, everyone looked exquisitely glammed up.

Lady Gaga, an expert in cat eye, looked absolutely stunning in a cat flick eye makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

Katie Holmes stole the show with 1920s pixie cut style with wavy hair.

Lana Del Rey wore a shiny crown with silver stars that looked fabulous. Her look was complemented by her eyes traced by black eyeliner.

Camila Cabello killed the curtain bangs giving her hair a 70s look. Glossy lip and eye shadow with a little shimmer occurred as an absolute red carpet victory. She might just be the reason a lot of women would opt for curtain bangs this year.

Anna Kendrick made her Grammys debut with light makeup. She carried old Hollywood wavy hair with a natural lip and a bit of foundation to look simple yet grand at the same time.

Rita Ora looked like a goddess by just brushing all her hair back with the roots peeking to show a gorgeous color combination. She provided more glamor to the red carpet by wearing matte red lip color.

Kesha chose effortless beachy waves everyday hair along with fluttery lashes rather than spending time and effort to get an exotic look.

Miley Cyrus looked sleek with curls and chose blush toned lips and cheeks along with blush-toned eyeshadow as well.

Superstar Rihanna chose monochromatic trend for her makeup. She brushed back her famous curls and opted for similar tones of lip and eye shades but in different finishes.

What hairdo and eye shadow are you planning to pull in the next event and whom do you think looks a stunner? Comment below.

Comments

comments