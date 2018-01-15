The brutal rape and murder of 7 year old Zainab has jolted the foundations of Pakistan and with the masses the celebrities also took upon the social media to demand justice for Zainab. The entire world is calling out to bring the culprits under law and demand complete justice.

These celebrities are helping people understand that this issue needs to be speak up in front of the world and should not be hidden.

Not only this, this incident made a few of our celebrities to bring forward their experiments of sexual harassment and here’s what they have to share:

Nadia Jamil:

Heart wrenching but truth, incidents like these should be reported immediately and should not be hided.

I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion.

People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud,strong,loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids. Only pride 4 being me — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

When I sexually abused it ws by my Kari Sahab, my Driver & then by a highly educated elite families son. Now a happily married business man in London. It’s across the board. Men abuse across the board. My family still wants me to stay silent. But the shame IS NOT MINE! Never ever — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

I only share it so more women & men who have been abused STOP feeling SHAME & see their is a light inside them Allah has kept burning. Shine it! There is a way out of the hell of humiliation & pain. We can make it out & up to a beautiful place of gratitude! Always! Shukar always! https://t.co/bcL5AfKZOb — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

Frieha Altaf:

The queen of PR Frieha also shared her childhood incident.

I was sexually abused by our cook at age 6. My parents took action but everyone remained silent as if it was my shame. At 34 I realised how it had impacted my life.the only shame is keeping SILENT #ChildAbuse #shame #NoMoreChildAbuse #MeToo #JusticeForZainab #HowToStopChildAbuse — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) January 14, 2018

Maheen Khan:

The bespoke designer also took it to twitter to speak about the issue and the harassment she faced.

#childabuse #saynotochildabuse #metoo The Maulvi who came to teach me the Quran abused me sexually .I froze in fear day after day .

Share in support of children subjected to the sick acts ..by so called custodians of our religion — Maheen Khan (@Maheenkhanpk) January 14, 2018

