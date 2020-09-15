In Photos: Celebrities gather to demand safety for women across the country

Be it 5-year-old Marwah in PIB Colony, Karachi, or an 86-year-old grandmother in Delhi, India, women of all ages are being physically assaulted on a daily bases across the world. Days after Marwah’s killing, a woman, accompanying her children was heinously brutalized when she stopped due to the fuel shortage on the motorway, near Lahore.

These events are so heartwrenching and gruesome that people who do not even know properly about them, are coming in the mainstream, engulfed in ultimate agony and infinite aggression to denounce these pathetic incidents with the strongest possible words.

Related: People have started re-watching Meri Guriya, demanding similar punishment for the culprits

Pakistani celebrities, who never shy away from standing firmly against all sorts of oppression organized a protest on Monday in front of the Karachi Press Club to condemn these barbaric acts of violence and cruelty. The stars stood with other citizens having various placards in their hands.

They took turns to address attendees and the media, spoke about the necessity of strict laws against these barbarians to curb incidents like these in the future.

Related: Celebrities demand public execution of the ‘Motorway Case’ culprits

A few of them also took to social media to post photos and videos from the protest. Bulbulay actress Ayesha Omar wrote, “It’s never the clothes. It’s never the time. It’s never the place. It’s always and only the rapist.”

Starlet Mahira Khan posted a bunch of photos and spoke at length about the demands she had, “We demand a secure nation for all women!! At home, on the streets, at work, alone, not alone, with kids, without kids, in a skirt or in a burkha. Where ever she may be, whoever she may be – we demand basic rights of safety. Proud of my industry for coming together for this cause – United we are stronger, our voices are more powerful and impactful.”

She also said it is the mindset that enables the preparators to perform these inhumane actions.

Fashion mogul Frieha Altaf along with veteran actress Saba Hamid, Misha Shafi, and Zara Noor Abbas made sure to attend the protest and voice her worry and concern.

Sarwat Gillani wrote, “The entertainment fraternity came out today for a peaceful protest outside the Press Club Karachi. We demand Justice and Security for our women and children.”

Not just women, but men equally participated in the protest to put an end to all sorts of violence against women. Thespian Ali Rehman stood with a placard that said “I am raising a boy your daughter will be safe with.”

Log Kya Kahenge and Nand sensation Aijaz Aslam asked for new laws to protect mothers and sisters.

With a poster that said, “Real men don’t rape,” Sarah Khan captioned the photo as, “No mercy for Rapists.”

Mansha Pasha and her sister from the UK arrived at the protest together. She said, “My sister just arrived from UK. This is the first time we left home together. To join a protest and to speak about the state of women’s safety in Pakistan and the fact that there is none. We arent safe on the street, at work or even in our homes.”

Celebrities to attend the protest for women’s safety also include Adnan Siddiqui, Asim Jofa, Deepak Perwani, Asim Raza, Shahzad Sheikh, Wajahat Rauf, Maheen Khan, Anoushey Abbasi, Bushra Ansari, and Gul e Rana amid others.

The lead organizer of the protest Yasir Hussain also shared some photos on his Instagram account.

His better half Iqra Aziz penned a heartfelt note for him and wrote she is proud of him. “Seeing my husband take this protest’s initiative and gather everyone from our fraternity, makes me feel so proud. Because of him i still believe there are men who would stand for us (women) with us,” she wrote.

We hope and pray the culprits are caught speedily and exemplary punishment is given to them so that no one in the country could even dream of ever looking at a woman with bad intentions.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments