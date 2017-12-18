From bold red lips to short pixie bobs, our beautiful ladies slay every look they wear. Here these ladies are giving us true style goals!

Mehwish Hayat:

Good looks, great talent and a classy sense of fashion is what Mehwish’s personality is about. Being an artist whose intent to give us hits after hits, Mehwish has won our hearts in Dillagi, Jawaani phir nahi aani and Main Punjab nahi jaounge. Her appearances are nothing short of entertainment. Be it acting or singing she never ceases to impress us. Mehwish, being one of the most stylish actors of the industry and that’s what her new hairstyle maintains. Looking chic with short hair she is giving us some major style goals.

Iqra Aziz:

Iqra impressed us with her natural acting and strong screen appearance, with a beautiful smile she also possesses a great style and that is what made us her fan since the beginning. Iqra has recently joined the league of short bob haircuts and is looking cuter than ever. The star can be seen these days in Qurban alongside Bilal Abbas Khan and Shehzad Sheikh which is aired on ARY Digital.</p

Hania Amir:

Our dimple beauty is one of the youngest talent of the industry and we just adore her for her pretty smile and killer looks. Hania too joined the bandwagon with getting a lob and this has just enhanced her beauty more.

