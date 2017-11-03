Followed by a huge number of fans as their style icons and inspiration, almost of our celebrities impress everyone with their looks; be it their casual dresses or their red carpet choices.

From events and premiers to a casual airport look, most of them make sure they make a fashion statement each time, thereby giving fashion goals to their followers.

Here are top 3 best airport looks of some of our celebrities:

Mawra Hocane:

Mawra Hocane is known for her acting skills and chic looks in the industry but that is not all. She perhaps dexterously chooses her outfits to look perfect at all occassions.

After her great leap, the debut in Bollywood, the actress is seen travelling a lot, whether for work or for vacations.

Here is what she wore at airport and the diva looks ethereal in this no-makeup outing with attractive accessories.

Jet. Set. Fashion Week #plbw17 ???????? A post shared by MAWRA ???? (@mawrellous) on Oct 15, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Mehwish Hayat:

Queen of many hearts, Mehwish Hayat has made a place for herself in every cinegoer and miniscreen junkie’s heart, through her acting skills and killer looks.

Her choice of formal dresses has everyone in awe but here is one picture which will surely make you fall in love with her choice of casual dressing. She is at an airport.

Ready to own the skies I’ll burn you with my smile Fly away with me Yes? ???? Maybe .. NOT!!!???? #MehwishHayat #offtosomeadventure #kBye A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Urwa Hocane:

The elder Hocane sister, Urwa has quickly made her place in the film and TV world and the fact that she was the only actress to get two of her films released on Eidul Azha this year, sure speaks volumes about her talent.

The fashionista has always made a style statement not only by intelligently choosing what she wears but also by how she chooses to wear them.

The newlywed is perhaps travelling a lot but her airport looks show she just doesn’t take casual wear casually.

Best Girls Forward ! ???????????????????????? #SeeYouLahore #PLBW17 @mawrellous A post shared by URWA Tul Wusqua HOCANE (@urwatistic) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

