Class difference is a bitter reality of the society, but class difference within a family can create hatred and jealousy among the family members.

Chandni Begum is a drama serial That portrays how . class system can ruin the Relationship between siblings and their children.

Shafiq Sahab and Ashfaq Sahab are siblings with a great class difference. Shafiq Sahab is financially stable and Ashfaq Sahab belongs to a middle class family.

Khirad and Usman are loving siblings who belong to a middle class family and always stand by each other through thick and thin. Their relationship changes after they agree to exchange marriage with their uncle’s children.

For Khirad, love does not seewealth, status, race or creed. She falls in love with her maternal uncle’s son Sahir, who is a passionate boy but is under the influence of his sister-in-law “Chandni Begum”.

Chandni Begum is the main antagonist of the drama. She is the elder daughter-in-law of Shafiq Sahab, who has a strong hold on her family. She cunningly convinces Sahir to marry the soft-hearted and kind Khirad to keep all matters in her control. As Sahir does everything according to Chandni Begum’s directions that leads his married life in trouble. Khirad’s mother-in-law Tabassum is as evil as her elder daughter-in-law Chandni Begum and encourages her all cunning plans and decisions.

Will Khirad be happy again as she was before marriage? How will she manage to live a happy life? How will she convince Sahir that Chandni Begum is evil?

DIRECTOR: Misbah Nosheen

WRITER: Shahid Younus

CAST:

Erum Akhtar

Arooha Khan

Kunwar Arsalan

Sohail Asghar

Kainat Chauhan

Haddy Firdousi

Arjumand Hussain

Jahanara Hai,

Umair Hameed

Watch ‘Chandni Begum’ Monday to Thursday at 10:00 pm only on ARY Digital. If you have missed any of the episodes watch them here