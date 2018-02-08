The third-highest wicket-taker of Pakistan Super League’s(PSL) first-ever tournament, Muhammad Nawaz, has been conquering stadiums locally and globally ever since.

Starting his career when he was just 14, Nawaz landed a place in Pakistan’s International under fifteen team for a tournament in West Indies and subsequently vanquished the Caribbean pitches.

He further became a part of PSL by joining Quetta Gladiators where he exhibited some impeccable talent and was called by PCB to represent Pakistan in ICC World T20.

Over the weekend, Nawaz tied the knot with his five-year fiancé Izdihaar in a beauteous celebration in South Africa.

The couple chose Twitter to reveal the news in such a beguiling way.

Alhamdulillah we’re married by the grace of Allah ?? remember us in your duas. @izdihaar97 pic.twitter.com/EgVrkTXS1r — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) February 5, 2018

Izdihaar is Saudi Arabian/South African and she flaunted both her roots strongly in wedding functions.

Abundant of fans and co-cricketers took their fondness for the cricket star’s wedding to Twitter.

Congratulations brother — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) February 5, 2018

Wishing my brother @mnawaz94 n his wife a beautiful life ahead..filled with happiness..laughter..n peace. Congrats on tying the knot bro pic.twitter.com/nv5qDqrCpT — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) February 5, 2018

Many congratulations,wish you all the best! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 6, 2018

May allah shower his blessing on both of you — Murad Ali (@MuradAl555555) February 8, 2018

Congratulations @mnawaz94 on your wedding! Wishing you all the best in your new life chapter! — Raheel ???????? (@Raheel0194) February 7, 2018

Looking handsome Nawaz ???? — Shezy Niks (@shezyniks3) February 7, 2018

Since a while, wedding pictures of celebrities started taking over our social media in the best ways possible. Muhammad Nawaz’s wedding pictures exhibit a similar charm like any other celebrity’s to become our recent talk of the town.

Our favorite cricket star, Nawaz looked utterly dapper on his big day.

ARY Digital wishes the couple, A Happy Married life.

