Daren Sammy finally receives his Sitara i Pakistan

On March 23rd, the West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy was conferred Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Sitara I Pakistan. He received the award for his unmatched contributions to Pakistani cricket and for Pakistan in general.

However, he was not present in Pakistan at the time of the ceremony, so the award was handed over to him recently at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia, West Indies.

The 38-years-old all-rounder took to Instagram to post a few photos of him receiving the award along with a sweet note that said, “Cricket took me all over the world enabling me to see and play in some amazing places. Pakistan is definitely one of these places. A place that always makes me feel at home. It’s such an honor to have received this prestigious award( Sitara-I-Pakistan) from the Government and people of Pakistan. Thank you.”

