Renowned lawyer and Human Rights activist suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequent death on Sunday morning. 66 years of age, Asma Jahangir was a prominent personality known for her blunt views and fearless activism. She raised voice for democracy, minority rights, and women empowerment. People across the world are sad on her demise.

Politicians and journalists along with activists showed their love for Jahangir via their tweets.

Fasi Zaka:

Asma Jahangir: so strong her resolve, so unflinching in overwhelming adversity, that even today in her death she continues to expose the pettiness of those who do harm in the name of championing the greater good. inna lillahi wa inallah-e-raji'oon#AsmaJahangir — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) February 11, 2018

Sana Bucha:

The strongest woman I had the pleasure of knowing. She inspired me to a whole new level. The word fearless would be an understatement for her. The world will not be the same without u. And u will be missed terribly. #AsmaJahangir — Sana Bucha (@sanabucha) February 11, 2018

Naz Baloch:

Sad day! Pakistan lost the brave & vocal #AsmaJahangir today. Eminent lawyer & a staunch democracy activist who not only challenged the dictators but also played a vital role in promoting the culture of human rights in Pakistan. An irreparable loss! pic.twitter.com/ftittir92D — Naz Baloch (@NazBaloch_) February 11, 2018

Mubashir Zaidi:

Now we all need to take #AsmaJahangir mission forward for a progressive Pakistan — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) February 11, 2018

Muniba Mazari:

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari:

May we continue to raise our voice as @Asma_Jahangir did for human rights , for minorities , for women and for democracy #RipAsmaJahangir — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) February 11, 2018

Ali Haider Gilani:

Great loss for the nation #ripasmajahangir #HumanRights — Ali Haider Gilani (@ahaidergilani86) February 11, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari:

Devastated and heartbroken to hear of @Asma_Jahangir passing. Pakistan’s champion of human rights and democracy. My personal inspiration and mentor who had so much more to teach me. Pakistan produces the bravest women the world has ever seen. Asma was one of them. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 11, 2018

Jibran Nasir:

Even the worst critics/opponents of @Asma_Jahangir cant deny that they are indebted to her for guarding their freedoms & rights. She has helped shape all of our lives through her struggle for democracy and she'll live on in our conscience.

"Na hara hai ishq na dunia thaki hai…" pic.twitter.com/zjZom0JkAX — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) February 11, 2018

Even the United Nation Human Rights Council showed utmost admiration for the lady.

UN Human Rights Council:

Sad day given tragic loss of #AsmaJahangir the #HRC Special Rapporteur on Iran. A champion of #humanrights particular for women and religious minorities, who previously served as SR of freedom of religion. Sincere condolences! pic.twitter.com/EQoEAIziCR — HRC SECRETARIAT (@UN_HRC) February 11, 2018

Pakistani actors exhibit their grief on her demise.

Sanam Baloch:

RIP brave lady #AsmaJahangir. One thing I like about her whatever she believes she always expressed her views without any fear. — Sanam Baloch (@SanamBalochfans) February 11, 2018

Mahira Khan:

Sad sad day for Pakistan.. we say goodbye to a great great artist and a fearless activist. They shall live on through their work, always. #QaziWajid #AsmaJahangir pic.twitter.com/RLWZzR7aK2 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 11, 2018

Mawra Hocane:

Rest in power, you brave soul! #AsmaJahangir ?? — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 11, 2018

Armeena Khan:

“A saviour of democracy and human rights passes away today” Anyone who values their freedom will understand what a massive loss it is that we have incurred today. #RIPAsmaJahangir 🙁 pic.twitter.com/vrxOQXoKRW — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 11, 2018

Ali Zafar:

Shocking to hear about the passing of this brave woman. Her honesty and sincerity to her cause remains an inspiration for our generation. Was always so full of life. We will miss you ma’am. @Asma_Jahangir pic.twitter.com/gGqEJuAexv — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 11, 2018

Rabia Butt:

SADDEST DAY

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of human rights activist #AsmaJahangir’s and renowned television artist #QaziWajid Sahab’s sudden death. May they both rest in eternal peace. Ameen.

They both have done so much for Pakistan. Pakistan loves you too. — Rabia butt (@Iamrabiabutt) February 11, 2018

Faysal Quraishi:

Deeply saddened over the loss of two distinguished personalities of my country today. Human rights activist,… https://t.co/enxjibf09m — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) February 11, 2018

Humaima Malick:

Asma Jahangir Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) February 11, 2018

Humayun Saeed:

It’s a sad day today. We have lost two icons. May their souls rest in peace pic.twitter.com/CQcl6evQSe — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 11, 2018

Shoaib Akhtar:

Am saddened by the demise of 2 important Pakistani icons , #AsmaJahangir and #QaziWajid.May their souls rest in peace! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 11, 2018

Well-known for her struggle, deceased got Bollywood personalities into tears as well.

Sophie Choudry:

A champion of human rights, fearless in her pursuit of democracy & freedom from oppression.. Such a huge loss for Pakistan & the many women she inspired from all walks of life!! RIP #AsmaJahangir ???????? — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) February 11, 2018

Nandita Das:

Deeply shocked & saddened to hear of #AsmaJahangir. She was a true defender of #HumanRights #Democracy & fought till her last breath against authoritarian power, orthodoxy & discriminatn. She was & will remain an inspiration A huge loss. Condolences to all whose lives she touched pic.twitter.com/FtR6HnFbIf — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) February 11, 2018

Shabana Azmi:

Just heard the devastating news that #Asma Jehangir passed away.She was a friend for who’s values integrity and courage I have the deepest respect. Pakistan has lost its most fearless crusader and the human rights movement its tallest leader. Our deepest condolences to the family — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 11, 2018

Javed Akhtar:

Asma Jahangir , undoubtedly the bravest and the most resilient fighter for human rights who had the courage to face the wrath of the dictators and the fury of the fundamentalist Mulla has passed away . It is the loss of the whole Sub continent . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 11, 2018

Mahesh Butt:

An extraordinary woman who fought for ordinary people. Asmaji had the audacity and the courage to fight for a fairer world. Thank you for touching our lives. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wML94XmtcI — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 11, 2018

The nation is sad about her death. She was one of the strongest human beings Pakistan ever had.

