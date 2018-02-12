Asma Jahangir
Renowned lawyer and Human Rights activist suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequent death on Sunday morning. 66 years of age, Asma Jahangir was a prominent personality known for her blunt views and fearless activism. She raised voice for democracy, minority rights, and women empowerment. People across the world are sad on her demise.

Politicians and journalists along with activists showed their love for Jahangir via their tweets.

Fasi Zaka:

Sana Bucha:

Naz Baloch:

Mubashir Zaidi:

Muniba Mazari:

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari:

Ali Haider Gilani:

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari:

Jibran Nasir:

Even the United Nation Human Rights Council showed utmost admiration for the lady.

UN Human Rights Council:

Pakistani actors exhibit their grief on her demise.

Sanam Baloch:

Mahira Khan:

Mawra Hocane:

Armeena Khan:

Ali Zafar:

Rabia Butt:

Faysal Quraishi:

Humaima Malick:

Humayun Saeed:

Shoaib Akhtar:

Well-known for her struggle, deceased got Bollywood personalities into tears as well.

Sophie Choudry:

Nandita Das:

Shabana Azmi:

Javed Akhtar:

Mahesh Butt:

The nation is sad about her death. She was one of the strongest human beings Pakistan ever had.

Web Desk
