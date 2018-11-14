Reportedly, Deepika–Ranveer’s first wedding photos are out

The absolutely and highly anticipated wedding of the entire year, if not the decade, is taking place right now and all eyes are glued on different social media platforms for just a glimpse of the astonishing duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The gorgeous, Deepika and the suave, Ranveer have taken to their official Twitter accounts last month to reveal that they are tying the nuptial knot on the 14th and 15th of November.

Today, the astounding duo, DeepVeer has just gotten married today, amid a plethora of grandeur and charm in the picturesque Lake Camo in Italy. The couple has tied the knot at the surreal Villa Del Belbianello in a traditional way with just 30-40 close friends and relatives in attendance. The first ceremony has been carried out with Konkani rituals today, however, another event with a Sindhi ceremony is slated for tomorrow.

Just in! Here are the first pictures of @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial from the Konkani wedding in Lake Como today. pic.twitter.com/1n8q91L0ty — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 14, 2018

Just as we all expected, the immensely talented director and producer, Karan Johar has become the first celebrity to congratulate the duo on their wedding with an abundance of prayers.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!?????????? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

The extensively humorous, Kapil Sharma has posted a photo with the newlyweds expressing his love for them. He calls them “the most beautiful couple of this world” and we could not agree more.

Heartiest congratulations dearest @RanveerOfficial n @deepikapadukone on ur wedding. The most beautiful couple of this world. May god bless u with all the happiness n love. Love u both ???????????????????? #RanveerWedsDeepika pic.twitter.com/wU6HRQbvu6 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 14, 2018

The versatile, Nimrat Kaur congratulates the couple with wishes and prayers galore. What a gracious woman!

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here’s to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together… ?????????????????? — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

Just to give you a feel of what’s probably be happing in Italy at the moment, we will take to the grand venue where the ceremonial ritual has taken place.

Notwithstanding the couple’s strict instructions on the avoidance of cell phones at the wedding, we are really hoping to see more photos from the ceremonial wedding events enveloped in infinite charm. All you need to do is keep checking our website for the photos of these lovebirds sprinkling gorgeousness out of their fairytale wedding ceremony.

