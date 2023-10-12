Dil Hi Tou Hai | Does love vary in different circumstances?

Dil Hi Tou Hai is a fascinating story that revolves around love, misfortune, and a twist of fate.

Ali Ansari as Moeed is a lovable, sensible, courteous, and sensitive guy, who is madly in love with Abeera.

Zoya Nasir as Abeera is a hard-headed perfectionist who is stubborn and likes it when things go her way.

Maria Malik as Sabrina is a smart yet simple girl who is also trustworthy, who is engaged to Sarmad.

Hammad Shoaib as Sarmad is a well-settled guy who is sorted in his life and is content with his relationship.

Moeed and Abeera; A seemingly perfect couple that will soon hit misfortune and things will change for them.

Moeed and Sabrina; A great friendship turned into love.

Being there for your partner in good times is easy. However, a partner’s real side comes out when you face tough situations… Superficial things may play a huge role in initiating a relationship…However, the only thing that sustains a bond is your effort and support. In the end, will love triumph over everything else?

Directed By: Kashif Ahmed Butt and M.Danish Behlim

Written By: Nadia Ahmed

Cast:

  • Ali Ansari
  • Zoya Nasir
  • Maria Malik
  • Hammad Shoaib
  • Shahood Alvi
  • Daniyal Afzal Khan
  • Ayesha Toor

Dil Hi Tou Hai airs daily at 7 PM, only on ARY Digital.

