Dil Hi Tou Hai | Does love vary in different circumstances?
Dil Hi Tou Hai is a fascinating story that revolves around love, misfortune, and a twist of fate.
Ali Ansari as Moeed is a lovable, sensible, courteous, and sensitive guy, who is madly in love with Abeera.
Zoya Nasir as Abeera is a hard-headed perfectionist who is stubborn and likes it when things go her way.
Maria Malik as Sabrina is a smart yet simple girl who is also trustworthy, who is engaged to Sarmad.
Hammad Shoaib as Sarmad is a well-settled guy who is sorted in his life and is content with his relationship.
Moeed and Abeera; A seemingly perfect couple that will soon hit misfortune and things will change for them.
Moeed and Sabrina; A great friendship turned into love.
Being there for your partner in good times is easy. However, a partner’s real side comes out when you face tough situations… Superficial things may play a huge role in initiating a relationship…However, the only thing that sustains a bond is your effort and support. In the end, will love triumph over everything else?
Directed By: Kashif Ahmed Butt and M.Danish Behlim
Written By: Nadia Ahmed
Cast:
- Ali Ansari
- Zoya Nasir
- Maria Malik
- Hammad Shoaib
- Shahood Alvi
- Daniyal Afzal Khan
- Ayesha Toor
Dil Hi Tou Hai airs daily at 7 PM, only on ARY Digital.
