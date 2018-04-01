The Diva Sadaf Kanwal Giving Us Some Major Travel Goals!

Syed Omer NadeemBy Syed Omer Nadeem

While few celebs were busy attending weddings, festivals and fashion shows, our favorite model, Sadaf Kanwal decided to have some me time far, far away.

Who doesn’t want to be tanned by the bright spring sun of Europe and the gorgeous architecture along with beauteous landscapes amidst the clear, uniformly blue sky? Sadaf Kanwal happens to be the person to experience lovely sun kisses and melodious air brushing against her cheek.

Pakistan’s top model of 2017 is habitual of carrying apparel flawlessly on the runway and in real-life as well. Her outfits throughout her trip were totally on point. Our favorite model was recently in the aesthetic Venice and people could not resist praising her more than the picturesque location.

Who’s a perfect model? A person who does not only own attractive looks but knows how to walk in style. This gorgeous model has just taught us about traveling in uber style.

?? !!!

A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

What if we tell you that Venice is not just a home to scrumptious and tantalizing food, it’s pretty famous for the sunny southern weather as well?

La Bella Venezia ?????????? #italy #venice #happiness #icanseeyou

A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

Oh Berlin, you are gorgeously an architectural paradise!

Double me????!!

A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

What else does Venice possess? A hundred small islands with lush blue waters.

Love Venezia ?????????? ..!!

A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

The prima donna has traveled extensively in the past couple of years which makes her embrace all types of fashion accessories and apparels with subtle mastery.

#catchmeifyoucan????…!!

A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

Undoubtedly, this absolute stunner deserves to be known as Pakistan’s style icon for all the right reasons.

When in Paris… ??????

A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on

Oh. And there’s Eiffel Tower in the background as well, if, in case, you missed.

So when are you packing bags to experience traveling in style just like our diva? Tell us your views in the comments below.

Syed Omer Nadeem
Syed Omer Nadeem

Masters in Journalism.

An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer.

Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments

You might also like
Blogs

Alizay – Feroze Khan Tie Knot In A Traditional Ceremony

Blogs

Blissful Evening For Fawad Khan And Deepika Padukone

Blogs

Fawad And Deepika To Share The Stage Today

Blogs

In Pictures: B’Town Couples That Failed To Stay Together For Long