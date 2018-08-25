Do Biwian Ek Bechara | Love Triangle, Gone Wrong!

Do Biwian Ek Bechara is an exciting household story of a man who marries a woman of his mother’s age for money because he thought she was dying but now he is stuck with her as she is not going to die anytime soon.

Faisal, played by Fakhar-e-Alam, is a greedy man who marries an elderly woman for the sake of wealth.

Madam, played by the veteran, Sangeeta, is an old woman who marries Faisal so that he could look after her.

Ambreen, played by the gorgeous, Sana Askari, is Faisal’s first spouse who has been dreaming to get rich anyhow.

Do Biwian Ek BecharaAfter getting married to Madam, Faisal is now stuck between his two wives, searching for a way out! Both Faisal and Ambreen are now confused as their shortcut to get rich turns into a nightmare! Meanwhile, Madam gets a servant in the form of a young husband.

Written By: Waseem Abbas

Directed By: Shahood Alvi & Kashif Butt

Cast:

  • Fakhr-e-Alam
  • Sana Askari
  • Sangeeta
  • Shahzad Raza
  • Mizna Waqas
  • Ayaz Ahmed and others.

Do Biwian Ek BecharaThis mixture of humor and fun is starting tonight, from the 25th of August, 2018. You will be able to watch ‘Do Biwian Ek Bechara’, every Sat at 7:30 pm, Only on ARY Digital.

