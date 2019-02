Presenting the most awaited OST of Do Bol – ARY Digital hitting your screen very soon only on ARY Digital

OST: Do Bol

Singer’s: Nabeel Shaukat & Aima Baig

Composer: Naveed Naushad

Lyricist: Naveed Naushad & Imran Raza

Post: Q-Links

D.O.P: Khalid Ahmed

Director: Syed Wajahat Hussain

Producers: Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, Samina Humayun Saeed, Sana Shahnawaz

#DoBol #ARYDigital #AimaBaig

Comments

comments