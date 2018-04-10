Khasara – Love And Greed

Life can be simple and contended if we stop chasing our unwanted desires for an upscale lifestyle. The more we try to achieve them the more complications arise.

‘Khasara’ is the story of Sila and Moonis, a simple couple from a small town faces the similar situation as Sila gets impressed from Moonis’ childhood friend Mohtasim and his modern wife Linta.

Sonia Mishal as Sila, is a small town simple girl aspire to attain an upscale lifestyle.

Junaid Khan as Moonis is Sila’s loving husband is a railway employee at Ranipur who is happy with his life.

Sila and Moonis is a lovely couple that lives a simple life with their small income yet enjoying the life to fullest. Sila gets envious of Moonis’ friend Mohtasim’s affluent life.

Sarwat Gilani as Linta, is Mohtasim‘s rich and spoiled wife who likes to show off her money and power.

Mikaal Zulfiqar as Mohtasim, is an opportunist husband of Linta and friend of Moonis. Always driving things for his gains.

Sila in search of a better future comes too far away, ignoring her family. Mohtasim proposes Sila for marriage and now she is on the verge to decide between love and money.

Written by:

Maha Malik

Directed By:

Shahid Shafaat

Cast:

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Sarwat Gilani

Junaid Khan

Sonia Mishal

Hajra Khan

Hassam Khan

Kiran Ashfaq

The story of love and greed is Starting tonight at 8:00 pm and the spectators will be able to watch the visual treat every Tuesday evening only on ARY Digital.

