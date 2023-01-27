These Pakistanis made it to Eastern Eye 30 under 30

Known as Britain’s “most respected Asian weekly newspaper”, Eastern Eye has published a list of “Top 30 under 30 Asians from the world of entertainment.

Regarded as British Asians’ authentic voice, the publication mentioned these Pakistanis in the list. Let’s have a look at what Eastern Eye said about our superstars who made their mark.

“Sajal Ali: The girl with the golden touch adds sparkle to any projects she is involved in, whether it is a drama serial, film, music video or eye-catching photo-shoot. The 29-year-old has turned into a premiere Pakistani star and this year will go global with her debut international movie What’s Love Go To Do With It.

Bilal Abbas Khan: The talented Pakistani actor has impressed audiences with his wide array of roles and remarkable range as a performer. Although Bilal, 29, has concentrated mostly on drama serials, he is expected to use his impressive ability to choose good projects to take on more films and web series.

Azaan Sami Khan: One of Pakistan’s most talented young stars is an accomplished singer, musician, composer and actor. The 29-year-old is using all these skills to do interesting work on diverse platforms. His all-round ability will see that exciting variety of work grow even further and expand the horizons of popular culture.

Asim Azhar: Although the singing star made a smooth transition to acting, music remains his priority. The 26-year-old will carry on adding to his impressive catalogue of hit songs and likely take on more acting roles. Whatever Asim does, however, he will have a big legion of admirers ready to take notice.

Kinza Hashmi: The 25-year-old has been heavily in demand ever since she made her acting debut as a teenager in 2014, and has clocked up an impressive body of work since then. She has become better with every passing year, and represents a young generation of Pakistani actresses who have a fearless approach to their acting choices.

Iman Vellani: The Pakistani Canadian actress will follow up a huge 2022 with an even bigger 2023, as she goes from a hit web series to her big-screen debut in the superhero movie The Marvels. Being part of the Marvel Universe will ensure the star keeps shining for years to come. Iman, 20, will carry on making a new generation believe anything is possible.

Sophia Ali: Last year was a huge turning point for the awesome Pakistani American actress. She returned for season two of The Wilds, starred in the Hollywood blockbuster Uncharted, and appeared in an acclaimed independent movie. The versatile 27-year-old, who is now firmly entrenched in the heart of Hollywood, is guaranteed to reach even greater heights.”

