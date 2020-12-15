These Pakistanis are among Eastern Eye’s Top 50 Asian Celebrities

As many as four celebrated Pakistanis are among Eastern Eye’s list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities for the year 2020.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani diva, Sarwat Gilani is lauded for her performance by the magazine. She has grabbed 21st place on the list.

Ranked 28, the heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan has made his place in the list for his exceptional acting. The Cheekh actor is all set to star in ARY Digital’s thought-provoking, Dunk. The publication writes, “Khan looks like the future of Pakistani film and television.”

The ultimate pride of Pakistan, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is also on the list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities for her tremendous work in Sitara: Let Girls Dream. She is praised for her work to “raise awareness about social issues, nurture new talent, and gain international attention for her work.” The filmmaker is currently in the team behind Ms. Marvel.

Predictably, the suave Ali Zafar has accumulated number 39 on the list. He is not only the owner of a surreal voice, but he also acts with absolute mastery. Talking about how Ali Zafar is always promoting young talent, the publication writes, “He also promoted new talent with his record label. More meaningful was the immense humanitarian work the actor did for those who were suffering during Covid-19. His actions inspired others and consolidated his star credentials.”

The Eastern Eye’s list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities for the year 2020 includes celebrities like Hritik Roshan, Salman Khan, Zayn Malik, Riz Ahmed, Pankaj Tripathi, Hasan Minhaj, amid others.

