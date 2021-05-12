Stay home and enjoy Eid with ARY Digital!

After entertaining its viewers with the exceptional entertainment throughout Ramazan, ARY Digital brings the biggest movies, exciting new telefilms, and shows this Eid so that you could stay at home, due to the countrywide lockdown, and have a joyous Eid.

With Blockbuster movies like JPNA , Punjab Nahi Jaungi & Parey Hut Love, Eid Special Telefilms, Sizzling Shows, and Eid Flavored Programs, ARY Digital is once again promising some extra-ordinary and exciting Eid Programming at this special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Day 1

At 10:00 am

Host: Nida Yasir

Start your Eid Day with Good Morning Pakistan Eid Special.

At 2:00 pm

JPNA revolves around three childhood friends, who are married and settled in their lives but are afraid of their wives.

Cast: Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Uzma Khan, Ayesha Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Mehwish Hayat, Sohai Ali Abro, Ismail Tara and others.

Writer: Vasay Chaudhry

Director: Nadeem Baig

At 6:00 pm

Your favorite sitcom ‘Bulbulay’ with an Eid-special episode.

Cast: Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer and others.

Director: Nabeel Zafar

Writer: Saba Hasan

At 7:00 pm

Hussain lives in a house with two wives on different portions. Both of the wives are always in competition. One is expecting her sister and another one is expecting her brother from Lahore. By chance, they meet up on the train and eventually fall in love. Now how will they convince their families to marriage?

Cast: Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Shaista Lodhi, Nazish Jehangir, Hammad Shoaib, Shahid Khawaja, and others.

Director: Angeline Malik

Writer: Misbah Ali Syed

At 9:00 pm

Love Vaccine is the story of a young boy (Farhan Saeed) and a girl (Sonia Hussain) who are looking for rich prospects for marriage using their charm of Love Vaccine.

Cast: Farhan Saeed, Sonia Hussain, Yasir Hussain, Humaira Ali, Saleem Mairaj and others.

Director: Qasim Ali Mureed

Writer: Dr. Younis Ali Butt

Eid Day 2

10:00 am

Host: Nida Yasir

Enjoy your Eid festivities with your favorite celebrity guests at Good Morning Pakistan – Eid Special.

At 2:00 pm

Mehtab Khagga and his family have had generation-old ties of love and friendship with Bebojee and her family despite them belonging to two different worlds. Fawad Khagga, the grandson of Mehtab Khagga, falls in love with his beloved Bebojee’s granddaughter, Amal.

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ahmed Ali Butt, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Waeeem Abbas, Sohail Ahmed, Ayesha Khan, Uzma Khan, Javed Shaikh, Bushra Ansari Ismail Tara and others.

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Director: Nadeem Baig

At 6:00 pm

Your favorite sitcom ‘Bulbulay’ with an Eid-special episode.

Cast: Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer, and others.

Director: Nabeel Zafar

Writer: Saba Hasan

At 7:00 pm

Story of Tameez Uddin and his family. After the demise of his sons, their families are divide into two groups. All of them are very ill-mannered and always engaged in quarrels over petty issues. Tameez Uddin the head of the family and owner of the house is the bone of contention among the two groups.

Cast: Qavi Khan, Saba Faisal, Hina Dilpazeer and Sidra Niazi, Humayun Ashraf, Raeed Alam others.

Director: Iftikhar Iffi

Writer: Hassan Imam

At 9:00 pm

Story of two modern love birds Zara and Ramis who use social media as a medium of communication. Ramis’ father encourages him to use old traditional ways to express his love for Zara.

Cast: Urwa Hocane, Asim Azhar, Javed Sheikh, and others.

Director: Badar Mehmood

Writer: Mohsin Ali Shah

Eid Day 3

10:00 am

Host: Nida Yasir

Starting off your Eid Days with the fun and excitement at Good Morning Pakistan enhances the festivity of the occasion.

Feature Film

At 2:00 pm

The story of a guy who is carefree and afraid of commitments when it comes to relationships. His life takes a twist when he meets a strong-willed, gorgeous girl and falls in love with her.

Cast: Shehreyar Munwaar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri. Nadeem Baig and others.

Writer: Imran Aslam, Nasser Aslam & Asim Raza

Director: Asim Raza

At 6:00 pm

Another fresh and special episode of the all-time hit sitcom ‘Bulbulay’.

Cast: Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Ayesha Omar, Hina Dilpazeer, and others.

Director: Nabeel Zafar

Writer: Saba Hasan

At 7:00 pm

Story of a middle-aged woman who lives in a house alone with a servant left by her late father. The ownership of the house will be given to her when she marries. The lawyer who has the power of attorney likes her but is reluctant to express his feelings.

Cast: Nadia Khan, Babar Ali, Safie Hassan, Daniyal Afzal, Ali Rizvi, Sabeen Syed and others.

Director: Kashif Saleem

Writer: Rizwan Zaidi

9:00 pm

Host: Fahad Mustafa

Eid Treat for the viewers as Jeeto Pakistan will be bigger, better and much more fun-filled on this Eid-ul-Fitr.

ARY Digital wishes you a joyous Eid ul Fitar!

