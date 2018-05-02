“Chai was my daily staple,” Says Eva, In Her Exclusive Interview

Video of a female traveler has got overwhelming praise albeit instantly. Just after four days of upload, the video has successfully garnered more than half a million views. Ewa Bianka Zu Beck (Eva), of Polish descent, is a traveler from United Kingdom who has recently visited Pakistan. She has taken all the spectators watching her Instagram stories on her trip to Northern areas of Pakistan. Here’s ther well-celebrated travelogue.





Following her trip to Northern Pakistan and Lahore, we tried to get in touch with Eva to have a few words regarding her recent trip. We asked a few questions from the traveler and she replied to every question with absolute devotion and dedication.

1-What is your birthplace and your nationality?

I was born in Poland, and hold a Polish passport, but spent most of my life in the UK.

2-How many countries have you been to? Names.

I’ve been to 44 countries so far! I won’t bore you with them all, but some of my absolute favourite places have been Pakistan, Mongolia, Montenegro and Romania. I also lived in Berlin, Brussels, Florence and Singapore!

3-Why did you plan to come to Pakistan? What was the project you have been working for?

I initially planned to come to Pakistan because one of my high school friends has been based here for a few years and she suggested I come. I hadn’t considered it, but the thought immediately appealed to me! I was planning a big worldwide tour, as I’d decided to travel full-time, so Pakistan became one of my first destinations of the trip.

4-What was your opinion about Pakistan before you came here?

Before coming here, everyone around me told me I should be careful – that it’s dangerous, especially for women, and that I should go somewhere else. But I had a good feeling about it. The photos I’d seen looked incredible, and I thought it would be a one of a kind experience. Truthfully, though, I was a little nervous coming as a solo female traveler and had no idea what to expect!

5-What Pakistani locations have you been to?

In Pakistan, I arrived in Islamabad and started by spending a few days there. Then I flew up to Gilgit and spent about a week in the incredible Hunza Valley, visiting places like Karimabad and its forts, Misgar Village, Attabad Lake and Pasu Suspension Bridge. I was obsessively documenting everything with video and photography – but sometimes there was so much beauty around me that I didn’t know where to look!

6-Did your opinion change when you come here?

My opinion about Pakistan changed COMPLETELY after my visit. The decision to come here turned out to be one of the best I ever made as a traveler. Pretty much everything I was told by the media and people who’d never been here was wrong. This place, as I experienced it, is filled with natural beauty, astonishing history and kind people. I am so happy that I have been able to showcase it and, that way, help change the perception of the country on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

7-Did you find Pakistan safe?

I found Pakistan to be mostly safe. People were by and large very open and welcoming, and I didn’t experience any shifty situations. The only thing that made me a bit uncomfortable was that I got quite a lot of looks / stares in Lahore – but that could simply be because there aren’t that many tourists around and people are curious when one pops up!

8-Did you get proper hospitality here?

Yes, Pakistani people are some of the most welcoming I’ve ever met! Shukria!

9-How are the people of Pakistan?

The people of Pakistan I’ve come across have been kind hosts and beautiful souls. From guesthouse managers worrying about my health to rickshaw drivers getting me a fresh soft drink, to drum makers on the streets of Lahore who played a mini concert just for me… I have been blessed to meet so many wonderful people here. They have made my stay here pure bliss.

10-How is the food? What did you try eating?

I love spicy food, so the visit here has been a real culinary pleasure for me. I tried all sorts of local rotis, curries and meats, including buff meat, which is actually really quite good! The change of spice palette wasn’t always rosy, however, and I suffered a little bit – but give me another few weeks in the country and I’d be eating like a Pakistani every single day! Chai was my daily staple – one of my favorite moments of the trip was sharing a big cauldron of Chai with some ladies working in a carpet-weaving workshop in Hunza. We sipped it slowly, chatted by the fire, I showed them photos from my travels… it was a wonderful, peaceful moment.

One thing I would absolutely love to do in the future is a street food tour of Lahore! Someone should start organizing these 🙂

11-Tell us the things you found only in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, I found the kind of diversity you rarely find in other countries. In Hunza, the overwhelming peace of the landscape, combined with the momentous mountains, got me all dreamy… In Lahore, the hustle and bustle and history of the city just took my breath away at every turn. In Islamabad, modern life and socializing made me feel right at home. All three things, completely different, completely unique.

12-Do you intend to visit the country again?

100%, without a shadow of a doubt, I’ll be back as soon as I can! I am planning a pretty huge journey across Asia later this year, and the itinerary includes Pakistan. Next time, I want to see much more of the entire country, including the South.

13-Would you like to say something to all the Pakistanis reading this?

People of Pakistan Zindabad, guys! Thank you for changing my perception of Pakistan forever. I can’t wait to visit again.

Having all this being said, we are totally looking forward to her next trip to Pakistan with absolute excitement and enthusiasm. She has posted photos divulging her ultimate photography skills along with fascinating captions on her Instagram. She has also posted a video of her first Pakistani vlog on Youtube, have a look.

More power to you Eva! We are hands down waiting for your next trip to Pakistan.

What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

comments