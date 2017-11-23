‘Main Kehta Hoon Sochlo’ the tagline which has become Fahad Mustafa’s identity; the one who rocks everyone’s favorite show ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ with all unmatched energy and enthusiasm. Fahad oozes perfection in whatever he does, be it a show or a drama he does it impeccably.

Surrounded by all the glitz and glamour of his celebrity life, Fahad, makes sure to never ignore his family life being a doting father and a loving husband. Not forgetting to spend time with his family is one of the many reasons we adore the acclaimed actor. These days the star is in Turkey for the shoot of his upcoming film JPNA2 and also spending quality time with his family.

Here’s a sneak peek into Fahad Mustafa’s Fam-Jam in Turkey:

A post shared by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:05am PST

This picture made us say MashaAllah several times!

#bluemosque#turkey#istanbul#turkeydiaries?? ies2017#winters#love A post shared by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Gorgeous, isn’t she??

A post shared by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

Couple goals on point!

A post shared by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:38am PST

They both are totally slaying the look, what do you think?

Turkey!!!! A post shared by Sana Fahad (@sana.fahd) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:21am PST

Comments

comments