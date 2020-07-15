Sarah Khan–Falak Shabbir all set to tie the knot

Known for her impeccable acting and flawless on-camera presence, the stunning Sarah Khan never ceases to amaze spectators with her powerful display of skills in dramas. The Tumhare Hain actress is all set to tie the knot with the immensely talented singer, Falak Shabbir.

It all started when the diva posted a photo on her Instagram account Wednesday evening, donning a beautiful ring, and she captioned the photo with, “I said YES.”

Just when the photo had people on the edge of their seats, the starlet uploaded another one. However, this photo also had her better half, Falak Shabbir in it, kneeling down on one knee, proposing to her amid an abundance of love, joy, and fireworks.

The Rog singer sang for his bride to be, hands her a bouquet of red roses, kneels down, asks if she’ll marry him, and the starlet says yes, with sheer cheerfulness on her face. The chemistry and affection they have for each other can easily be delineated by their eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings (@abdulsamadzia) on Jul 15, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

The lovebirds look like a couple from the fairytales on their Mehndi ceremony, having a good time with each other with contentment in their eyes, because of the idea of living together for the rest of their lives.

Aren’t they made for each other? Have a look at these cuties and tell.

Sarah Khan dons henna with Falak’s name on it. If this is not adorable, we don’t really know what adorable means anymore.

Here’s wishing Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan a life of togetherness filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

The couple is all set to tie the knot real soon. Stay tuned for more from their wedding.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments