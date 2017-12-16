16 Dec
0

“Main aisi qoum se hoon jiskay woh bachon se darta hai”

16th December 2014, the day which claimed 144 innocent lives in the APS Peshawar attack , the incident still haunts the nation on a whole in which kids and teachers who went to gain and get knowledge lost their lives to a barbaric attack.

With all our condolences to the families,  the known faces also pays tribute to the departed souls:

 

Mishaal Siddiqui
Mishaal is a lifestyle editor at ARY Digital who loves to take a dig into whatever is happening in the industry. A writer, dreamer and media enthusiast.

Comments

comments

Tags: ,

Related Article