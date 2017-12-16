“Main aisi qoum se hoon jiskay woh bachon se darta hai”

16th December 2014, the day which claimed 144 innocent lives in the APS Peshawar attack , the incident still haunts the nation on a whole in which kids and teachers who went to gain and get knowledge lost their lives to a barbaric attack.

With all our condolences to the families, the known faces also pays tribute to the departed souls:

The saddest memory should serve as a constant reminder that our intelligence gathering must be improved and emergency responses better coordinated.

We cannot afford another tragedy like #APSPeshawar — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 16, 2017

Today I pray no child and no parent, from any nationality or any religion, would have to go through this ever again. #16December2014 #APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/KujYtrQByP — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) December 16, 2017

How can we ever forget? This is a tragic reminder to all of us to stop feeding the monsters who don’t think before killing children! May the world never ever have to see a day like this again. Ameen. #APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/cZOVxJBu9g — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 16, 2017

APS Peshawar tragedy was a heart rending incident. We cannot forget how the cruel terrorists injured our souls by mercilessly killing innocent children.#APSPeshawar — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) December 16, 2017

– The unbearable ache and agony that’ll never subside. Our 144 futures, our 144 children!!! How we desperately wish this had never happened. #APSPeshawar ???? — Mariyam Nafees (@MariyamNafeees) December 16, 2017

Let us all remember #APSPeshawar today so that the world never forgets. Being a father to a young child I can't begin to imagine the pain and agony of all those involved in this tragic event. May this unite us always. Pakistan Zindabad. — Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) December 15, 2017

3 years after the #APS tragedy we continue to fail the victims. Failed to conduct the judicial inquiry their families demanded. Failed to implement #NAP. Failed to insure such an incident would never happen again, not on our watch. We can do better. A #PPP govt will. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 16, 2017

Three years ago, 132 students were brutally killed at the Army Public School Peshawar. I think of them today and everyday. No child should face extremism and violence. No child should go to school in fear. Every child deserves safe education. — Malala (@Malala) December 16, 2017

Today as we remember with sorrow the devastating terrorist attack on APS Peshawar that martyred our precious innocent children & their teachers, we must ensure this can never happen again so our future generations can be nurtured safely to follow their dreams — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 16, 2017

