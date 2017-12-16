Famous personalities remembering APS
“Main aisi qoum se hoon jiskay woh bachon se darta hai”
16th December 2014, the day which claimed 144 innocent lives in the APS Peshawar attack , the incident still haunts the nation on a whole in which kids and teachers who went to gain and get knowledge lost their lives to a barbaric attack.
With all our condolences to the families, the known faces also pays tribute to the departed souls:
The saddest memory should serve as a constant reminder that our intelligence gathering must be improved and emergency responses better coordinated.
We cannot afford another tragedy like #APSPeshawar
— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 16, 2017
16th December! A Black day for humanity?
May God guard every child ????.#NeverForget #APSPeshawar #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/yvYGdaekQ9
— Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) December 16, 2017
Today I pray no child and no parent, from any nationality or any religion, would have to go through this ever again. #16December2014 #APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/KujYtrQByP
— Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) December 16, 2017
How can we ever forget? This is a tragic reminder to all of us to stop feeding the monsters who don’t think before killing children! May the world never ever have to see a day like this again. Ameen. #APSPeshawar pic.twitter.com/cZOVxJBu9g
— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 16, 2017
APS Peshawar tragedy was a heart rending incident. We cannot forget how the cruel terrorists injured our souls by mercilessly killing innocent children.#APSPeshawar
— Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) December 16, 2017
Never forget – RIP little angels #APSPeshawar #APSAttack #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/KNmtqauPJ0
— Dino Ali (@iDinoAli) December 15, 2017
– The unbearable ache and agony that’ll never subside. Our 144 futures, our 144 children!!! How we desperately wish this had never happened. #APSPeshawar ????
— Mariyam Nafees (@MariyamNafeees) December 16, 2017
My love and prayers for all! #APSPeshawarhttps://t.co/8Rj3uIn7VL
— Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) December 16, 2017
Let us all remember #APSPeshawar today so that the world never forgets. Being a father to a young child I can't begin to imagine the pain and agony of all those involved in this tragic event. May this unite us always. Pakistan Zindabad.
— Haroon Shahid (@HaroonsMusic) December 15, 2017
3 years after the #APS tragedy we continue to fail the victims. Failed to conduct the judicial inquiry their families demanded. Failed to implement #NAP. Failed to insure such an incident would never happen again, not on our watch. We can do better. A #PPP govt will.
— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 16, 2017
Three years ago, 132 students were brutally killed at the Army Public School Peshawar. I think of them today and everyday.
No child should face extremism and violence. No child should go to school in fear.
Every child deserves safe education.
— Malala (@Malala) December 16, 2017
Today as we remember with sorrow the devastating terrorist attack on APS Peshawar that martyred our precious innocent children & their teachers, we must ensure this can never happen again so our future generations can be nurtured safely to follow their dreams
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 16, 2017