Fans happy on the “exemplary” ending of Jalan

The journey of Jalan ends with a befitting last episode; Nisha spending her remaining life in an asylum without even a pinch of wealth and richness she had always strived for and Asfand, laying forever, right beside Misha, the woman he had hurt so bad that no matter how hard he begged for forgiveness, she wasn’t there to see him drowning in the ocean of his guilt.

Related: Mehwish or Nisha? Who do you love and who do you love to hate?

Penned with an absolute mastery by Sidra Seher Imran, Jalan is helmed by the exceptional director Aabis Raza, under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, led by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi. From the script to the execution and acting, Jalan has been a true piece of art.

Every actor of the ensemble cast has given more than a hundred percent in every scene of every episode and it can be witnessed by the staggering response on both television and social media. Drama aficionados from Pakistan and abroad have taken to social media to share views about Jalan following its last episode.

Abundant people lauded the storyline and script of the drama.

Today's episode of #Jalan hit me so hard. Today's dialogue was sooo powerful. I am AWESTRUCK "Gunnah Badah Ho Tou MAUT Bhi Aasani Se Nahi Milti" Remarkable ending #jalan pic.twitter.com/mCHn6oeMtV — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) December 16, 2020

#jalan is surely be missed ????

What a blockbuster serial with a intriguing story plot . pic.twitter.com/HWJo3OcIGo — ???????? ?? Sa ?? (@osamtistic) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, others loved the ending and how it gave a powerful message.

The last sentence of #Jalan "Kuch Logo Ki Saza Iss Duniya Mein Hi Shuru Ho Jati Hai" defined the whole message in one sentence.???? pic.twitter.com/HUGqKnsSFU — H A B E B A (@k_abjaoO) December 16, 2020

Best ending & best message

TIT FOR TAT#Jalan pic.twitter.com/Z9YVhX9JPw — MZ (@maizeesays) December 16, 2020

Perfect Makafaat e Amal has been depicted in any drama after so long ????????#Jalan #AryDigital pic.twitter.com/g9OUv0W688 — Myrah Ahmed (@BeLikeMyrah) December 16, 2020

Message: Alhamdulillah for everything#Jalan

Be happy with what you have! — Sania (@imrealsania) December 16, 2020

Sucha great and exemplary ENDING. ????????????

"Or Kuch logo ky ganho ki saza is dunyia mai hi shru ho jati"

These words hit me so hard???????? #jalan pic.twitter.com/3UzLiUumXt — Mo??e?z? (@Mois_Moppy) December 16, 2020

This is a lesson to everyone not to destroy someone's house Jo Kisi Ka sath bura karta Hain Allah us Ka badla Duniya ma hi lia laita Hain ???? Jalan Last episode

Amazing ending pic.twitter.com/gfFzyF6Czs — Farheen Ishfaq (@FarheenIshfaq5) December 16, 2020

Fans also appreciated actors for their tremendous performances.

Last Episode of jalan was brilliant????????

The performances are worth mentioning!!@minalkhan's performance in jalan as nisha was breathtaking. She is super talented????@emmadirfani is a phenomenol actor????@habib_areeba also did a great job????????#jalan #EmmadIrfani #minalKhan #areebahabib pic.twitter.com/BnCVrTwM8E — Lollywood (@Lollywood17) December 16, 2020

I'm totally satisfied with the ending of jalan????????

Lots of love @MinalKofficial you're acting is superb bohat achay se iss dramay ke har ek kirdaar nay apna hissa ada kiya.#jalan #nisha #lastepisode #jalan — Goodsaying (@HunainaaA) December 16, 2020

The others, however, are happy for Areej’s patience and Ahmer’s inclination towards her.

Calling it the “most successful serial of the year” some drama enthusiasts are looking forward to ARY Digital’s upcoming serials, Dunk and Aulaad.

And it endss… Against all odds #jalan is the most successful serial of the year and manages to hold a very special place in our hearts?? Now can't freak'in wait for #Dunk and #Aulaad… I know you always give us best possible dramas! @fahadmustafa26 producer sahab???????? — Areebaa. (@areebafahadian) December 16, 2020

What about Jalan did you like the most? have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments