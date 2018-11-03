Musician Farhad Humayun battling brain tumour

The dapper, Farhad Humayun is known for his commendable drumming skills. He is an integral part of the Pakistani band, Overload. The drummer has also been a part of Coke Studio, giving us some major hits.

Recently, the Neray Aah singer has taken to social media to reveal that he is diagnosed with brain tumour. He has uploaded a heartfelt note depicting his struggle through the entire phase along with his courage and will-power.

“Dear friends, family, fans, it was about two weeks ago that I was diagnosed with a brain tumour due to which I suffered a seizure. I have been lucky to find the greatest surgeon in the world to operate on me but it has not been easy,” he writes in a Facebook post, which is later removed from public access.

“I thank you for your prayers and messages of love. I have had little or no symptoms until very recently – I am told by my doctor, my active and healthy lifestyle and general attitude of positivity have enabled me to stay strong underneath and I am recovering quickly,” he says.

He expresses gratitude to all his fans, family and friends for all the prayers and love and he feels “blessed” to have them, “I am truly blessed to have you all in my life, whether close or remote. Please remember that when you complain, things could be a lot worse. Please treasure your relationships and savour every moment because life can be taken away from you quicker than you can imagine.”

“I will be back with more music, videos and art as soon as I get my strength and stamina back and exit these dark skies. I won’t slow down or give up or feel sorry for myself. God has been very kind to me. I have had everything that I ever desired. I’ve been fortunate to work and play with the greatest musicians and artists, in the history of the world. And I did it my way,” he adds, reassuring that he will be back with more music once he is fine.

“My family has been my biggest strength and friends have helped me overcome obstacles and hurdles. I have had a beautiful and fulfilling life and am very lucky to be alive,” he gives his regards.

He concludes with a powerful message, “Life comes with its setbacks and challenges and we steer as best as we can. I plan to make a full recovery with all the strength I can rein in from the universe and beyond! I am honoured to contribute to the soundtrack of your lives. Thank you for giving me the chance. Don’t let anyone or anything ever bring you down.”

We wish and we pray for his speedy recovery. More power to you Farhad! May you have a beautiful life with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

