Farhan Saeed aka Hamza Raees Ahmed from Mere Hamsafar pens an endearing note

With exceptional television and online viewership and extraordinary appreciation across the world, ARY Digital drama serial Mere Hamsafar is the recent talk of the town for all the right reasons. Following the 31st episode, actor and singer Farhan Saeed took to Instagram to pen a beautiful note to his fans for their love towards Hamza which made the character a special one for the entire team of ‘Mere Humsafar’.

He expressed gratitude to millions of viewers of the show for making an ordinary character into such a beloved one.

The caption read “A Thank You Note,” further read: “Hamza Raees Ahmed – A character when I did I never thought would get so much praise from around the globe, just did what felt was right.”

The ‘Thori Dair‘ singer acknowledged the massive response from the audience in the form of likes, views, and tweets, which made ‘Mere Humsafar’ grab the top position on the trending lists across the globe week after week.

“This was as ordinary as it gets till you guys made it special,” he wrote.

In addition to fans, Saeed thanked his leading lady, Hania Aamir aka everyone’s favorite, Hala for being an ‘amazing co-star’ with ‘contagious energy. “She [Hania] surprised me along with millions the way she portrayed Hala, mind-blowing,” said Hamza about his Hala.

Moreover, Saeed thanked the captain of the ship, director Qasim Ali Mureed, for discovering his ‘potential’ in acting at a time when no one else did.

Written by Saira Raza and helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Mere Humsafar‘ features an ensemble supporting cast to lead pair, Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, with the likes of Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood, and Aly Khan.

