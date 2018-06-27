Farhan Saeed Collaborates with PTI For Its Election Song

Having garnered utmost fame with his magical voice while he stayed an integral part of ‘Jal’, Farhan Saeed went on to become one of the immensely heard and watched singers of Pakistan. Singing the well-celebrated ‘Aadat’, he has become the stunning voice of Jal following Atif Aslam’s separation from the group. He has further intoned variable songs for dramas and movies including the B’ Town movies incorporating actors like Imran Abbas and Arjun Kapoor. His songs, ‘Pi Jaon’ and ‘Thori Dair Aur’ have played a vital role in getting him to the new heights of popularity.

As the general elections are just around the corner, different political parties are in close contact with various singers for the release of their respective election anthems. The owner to suave looks and captivating voice, Farhan, has taken to Instagram to announce that he is all revved up to lend his voice for the election anthem of one of the biggest political parties of Pakistan.

He has uploaded two photos on his Instagram account exhibiting the chief of PTI, Imran Khan. He captions these photos, “I am thankful to #ImranKhan and #PTI for trusting me to sing their official song of #Elections2018 campaign.” Donned in all white traditional Kurta Pajama and Peshawari sandals, the vocalist goes on to laud the social media team of the party, “Further, I commend the efforts of PTI SMT & their support throughout.”

As soon as he posted these photos on his Instagram account, PTI supporters started praising him for the collaboration.

Meanwhile, ample people loved the photo just because of their favorite singer.

Oh, well!

We wish the singer well for all his future endeavors! What do you think about this news? Have your say in the comments section below.

