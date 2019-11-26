‘Fast & Furious 7’ actor is all praise for ‘Loose Talk’

Loose Talk is unarguably one of the most popular and the most humorous show of its time that had the audiences hooked to the television screens, hosted by the legendary late Moin Akhtar and the renowned Anwar Maqsood. The two practically set the stage on fire whenever the show went on air, giving laughter fits to the viewers. Talking about random things in a candid way, these two would create magic and lighten up your mood.

Loose Talk was and still, one of the most loved talk-shows where Moin Akhtar would mimic any character, from a politician to the cable operator, to a cricketer to literally anyone else. He and Anwar Maqsood along with Bushra Ansari, at times, would have a chat over the current events to mesmerize the entire audience with their wit and satire.

Owing to the awesomeness Loose Talk is famous for, Hollywood and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, known for his flamboyant acting in Mirzapur and a special appearance in Fast and the Furious 7, took to Instagram to post a clip from an episode where Anwar Maqsood and Moin Akhtar spoke about poverty.

He wrote, “Its the best most hilarious show on planet. The bible I swear to when it comes to comedy. Also, to those who dont know them , get to know them. They like the groucho brothers the chaplins of the subcontinent.. before any comedy really seeped into the scene.” He also wrote #legands to conclude the note.

His fellow actor from Mirzapur, Divyendu V Sharmaa also commented that he loved the clip suggesting, “I love thisss.. loose talk… ‘Kursi churrraaa rahi hai’ wala video zaroor dekhein.”

