After Mahira Khan, Momina Mustehsan and Armeena Rana Khan bagged positions in “50 sexiest Asian Women” this year , Fawad Khan also made it to the list of “50 sexiest Asian Men” along Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Zayn Malik.

The Eastern Eye 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2017 TOP SIX. Thanks to all those who voted. Full list out in newspaper on Friday December 15. 1. Shahid Kapoor

2. Hrithik Roshan

3. Zayn Malik

4. Vivian Dsena

5. Ashish Sharma

6. Fawad Khan#EasternEye #ShahidKapoor @shahidkapoor — Eastern Eye (@EasternEye) December 13, 2017

This year seems to be an year of international accomplishments for our stars. After Mahira Khan’s win at Beruit, she marked her position into the list of the most sexiest Asian women and won another award at Masala awards along with Saba Qamar. The Raees actir Mahira Khan bagged herself the 5th position along Priyanka Chopra, Nia Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

#onourwayto#BritanniaFilmfareAwards A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Jan 15, 2016 at 8:50am PST

The Asian sexiest women/men is a listing based on the votings from fans around the world. Fawad Khan bagged the 6th position for him which is the top most in the list for a Pakistani celebrity this year, the star was securing a position in the list last year too. Previously, the actor has also made it to the 100 Most Handsome faces in the World!

