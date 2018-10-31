Fawad Khan is officially one of “the most handsome men” of the world!

A few days back, an Instagram account entitled, ‘100 Most Handsome Men 2018’ has accumulated global attention because of all those breath-taking men being nominated in the list of top 100 handsome men across the world.

The list incorporated super-dapper men like Leonardo Decaprio, Brad Pitt, Zayn Malik, David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Cristiano Ronaldo, along with fragments from Bollywood like Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, amongst others. The nominees were not confined to just the West or Bollywood, Pakistan also had a few A-list celebrities to get nominated in the list including, Fawad Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Imran Abbas, and Emmad Irfani.

Related: Fahad Mustafa joins the race of “most handsome men”

Yesterday, the Instagram account of Most handsome men 2018 has published the list of top 100 handsome men in the world from 100-1. The pride of Pakistan and our super-successful actor, Fawad Khan has made it to the list of top 100 handsome men in the entire world! With his impeccable looks and flamboyant style, the heartthrob has attained the 41st number in the list, leaving behind hunks like, Dwayne Johnson who stays at 80, Hrithik Roshan, who has achieved the 79th number, Christiano Ronaldo, who is at 58, Leonardo Decaprio, who stands at 49 and Ryan Reynolds who has gotten a 43rd position.

The official list of 100 most handsome men includes the South Korean artist, Kim Tae-Hyung aka, ‘V’ as the most handsome man of the entire world with the English singer of Pakistani descent, Zayn Malik grabbing the second position and actor Jamie Dornan being able to come on the third place.

This is not the first time Pakistani men have made their way to a list of handsomeness, our suave men have been winning abundant hearts for their surreal looks and adroit styles for a while and we are certain, these sort of representations will not come to a halt, anytime soon.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments