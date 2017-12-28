Faysal Qureshi , the artist par excellence is celebrating his 25 years in the Pakistani media industry today.

Faysal is one of the most versatile and sought after actors of the industry who with his acting skills has always impressed us. Adding 6 best actor awards to his name the Waada star has left no stone unturned in making us his fan and we are overwhelmed with his performances every time we see him on screen. Be it Rang Laaga, Roag or Waada, Faysal has made our heart skip a beat with his acting skills, he is one of those actors who speaks with his eyes.

The star is hosting a morning show on ARY Zindagi these days and the silver jubilee of his amazing 25 years was celebrated on the set this morning.

Starting with the OST of his most popular “Waada” Faysal entered the set with a celebrity guest this time. With fireworks all around Faysal was warmly welcomed by the audiences and the hosts.

Faysal started his career with Emergency Ward and Andhera Ujala, later he did his first film Saza . In 90’s he did his first serial Manjhdhar and the journey goes on and on. Today we see him as the most versatile actor of the industry and adore him.

With more actors in attendence from the entertainment fraternity it was a star studded morning today on Salam Zindagi’s sets.

