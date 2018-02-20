All hell broke loose and all eyes began to weep, when recently, the handsome brother of exceptionally gorgeous, Bollywood starrer, Humaima Malick, told that 2018 will be the last year of his bachelor life.

Our very own, ‘Chup Raho’ star Feroze Khan has won over millions of hearts by his dapper looks and impeccable acting skills. Well, the hunk doesn’t seem to be occupied in his upcoming projects only, in a recent Facebook Live interview with a local fashion blog, Khan unveiled that he is all set to get married, meaning abundant of hearts will be shattered. The star also revealed that he has been in a serious relationship with a person who doesn’t belong to the fraternity. “I can’t reveal everything [about my personal life], but I am getting married soon. My wish is to do it quietly and without any extra attention of any sorts. Kaam, kaam hota hai, and personal is personal, I want to draw a line.” Khan said.

The majestic Feroze Khan started off his career as an actor with Yasir Nawaz’s drama serial ‘Chup Raho’ which was a project of ARY Digital. He worked with Sajal Ali, Syed Jibran and Arjumand Rahim in the drama.

The actor plans to stay a devoted partner in order to keep his better half happy and content. He says, “It’s a responsibility, and I want to prove myself as a good partner, I am just praying that it all goes well, so let’s see!”

ARY Digital wishes ‘Azar'(In Chup Raho) to have a beautiful married life. Show your love to the tremendous actor, Feroze Khan in the comments’ section below.

