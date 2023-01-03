Fraud ends on a high note

ARY Digital’s hit drama serial, Fraud ended Saturday night, and it served poetic justice, to say the least. Maya and Shan, accompanied by girls conned by Shajji, gave him the taste of his medicine. Albeit accumulating so much wealth, he could not save his father.

Shan’s stepmother and stepsister realized their mistake, apologized, and even presented the business and boutique ownership files to Shan and Maya respectively.

Maya, who had married because of her father’s wish, only to be heartbroken, not once, not twice, but thrice, has finally found love and an adorable daughter. Instead of panicking when she saw Shajji alias Tabrez at Shan’s home, and when Shan literally dragged her out of the house, she displayed only patience and perseverance.

As soon as Shan comes to know of the reality about his mother, he goes directly to Maya’s home to apologize because he really loved her to bits, he missed her, and he was ashamed of his actions because of the vile trio at his house. He makes sure to promise Maya that he will never let her feel the way he had, and will always stand with her in the thicks in thins just like she was standing with him when he hit the rock bottom.

Myla finally finds love in Nayel. After all the suffering she had had, she is finally content and about to become a mother soon. Nayel, who had earlier broken Maya’s heart by running away from the wedding because she was a separated girl, now marries a widow to make life better for himself and for Myla.

Maya finally hires, once dejected and helpless victims of the ‘Fraud’, empowering them to live on their own terms, without having to look for a hand to feed them or protect them.

What are your views on the end of Fraud? Have your say in the comments’ section below.