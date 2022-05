The Wait is over! Now listen to the iconic Ali Zafar’s new OST track of the most awaited drama serial #Fraud !

Vocals: Ali Zafar

Lyrics: Ali Zafar

Composition: Ali Zafar

Programming: Ali Zafar, Hassan Badshah & Akash Pervaiz

Guitar: Asad Ahmed

Flute: Hassan Badshah

Backing Vocals: Hassan Badshah

Mix and Mastered: Akash Pervaiz