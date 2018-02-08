Frieha Altaf
08 Feb
0

With great power comes great responsibility and when you’re a fashion icon, a wide populace looks up to you as a humanitarian and liable figure.

The power of carrying a phone in your hand at all times, along with control to share anything from the device anytime, has wholly alchemized the society we belong to. Lines of permission have evaporated from the society and a lot of us are sabotaging privacy, usually via Snapchat and Instagram. Mostly, people who upload photos of someone with an intention to embarrass that person normally reflect their own mentality and intellect.

Similarly, Fashion and PR magnate, Frieha Altaf, got into hot water after posting few photographs on her Instagram story.

She had certainly ridiculed few people for dressing inappropriately at the Benazir International Airport, Islamabad.

Although they wore proper apparel, Altaf still mocked them urging people, ‘not to wear’ anything of that sort to the airport.

Moreover, she apologized for her act via Twitter, but her Tweet turned out to be more of a clarification of her shtick.

Being a fashion guru, Altaf, has ample fans and her following got a boost earlier this year when she opened up about being sexually harassed when she was a kid. But the majority of her fans are not happy with her recent action and few of them showed their dismay via Twitter.

Don’t you think everyone should possess the liberty to dress as per their desire?

 

 

Editor Lifestyle, at ARY Digital.

