With great power comes great responsibility and when you’re a fashion icon, a wide populace looks up to you as a humanitarian and liable figure.

The power of carrying a phone in your hand at all times, along with control to share anything from the device anytime, has wholly alchemized the society we belong to. Lines of permission have evaporated from the society and a lot of us are sabotaging privacy, usually via Snapchat and Instagram. Mostly, people who upload photos of someone with an intention to embarrass that person normally reflect their own mentality and intellect.

Similarly, Fashion and PR magnate, Frieha Altaf, got into hot water after posting few photographs on her Instagram story.

She had certainly ridiculed few people for dressing inappropriately at the Benazir International Airport, Islamabad.

Although they wore proper apparel, Altaf still mocked them urging people, ‘not to wear’ anything of that sort to the airport.

Moreover, she apologized for her act via Twitter, but her Tweet turned out to be more of a clarification of her shtick.

Hello everyone. Im sorry if i have inadvertently hurt anyones https://t.co/BdCwfA1tjq was not my https://t.co/dWUskrniwP fashion we comment on clothes all the time and ive never had such an adverse reaction.Ppl take pics of me all the time put on social media n commented on them. — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) February 6, 2018

I did not mean to hurt anyone's feelings i apologise. I met the person we took a selfie together so i wasnt invading anyones privacy. Hope this clarifies my position. Love to all of you. Frieha — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) February 6, 2018

Being a fashion guru, Altaf, has ample fans and her following got a boost earlier this year when she opened up about being sexually harassed when she was a kid. But the majority of her fans are not happy with her recent action and few of them showed their dismay via Twitter.

So this #friehaaltaf , the self-proclaimed "Queen of PR", decided to ridicule and make fun of people's wardrobe choices at the airport. How ironic and low a person can go ! pic.twitter.com/vhFQNNGBGP — fahadalimehtab (@fahadalimehtab) February 6, 2018

So a mom with a kid was walking to board her flight when Miss @FriehaAltaf decided to shoot her with a comment "Its been a longtime since we saw someone with a waistcoat except a qawwal" and posted it as her Insta story. Who the hell are you miss? Fashion ki paighamber? ..cont pic.twitter.com/t18t6iVUIj — Sana (Iqbal) Adnan (@sanarites) February 5, 2018

This is Ridiculous! So called fashionistas think they are gods of everything! Mahwash you live in Dubai! Right? Hav you seen Indian & other communities wearing their traditional n cultural dresses over here yet more progressive than many others!We need to develop professionally — Mariam (@MariamJavaid10) February 5, 2018

It’s so sad when fully grown adults don’t know how to act as functioning members of society. This is something a teenager would post and think they’re super cool for doing it — Natasha (@grawpwanthagger) February 5, 2018

How about some basic decency code miss @FriehaAltaf ? That's waaayyy more important than dress code. https://t.co/kmyXcNOE7o — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) February 5, 2018

Maybe wearing a newspaper to airport would win us Frieha’s unwanted approval?! ??????????? so soon these people forget that if they are privileged, they don’t have the right to insult or mock mediocricy or any level. pic.twitter.com/8oaV2H1lfN — SYEDA TUBA ANWAR (@TubaAtweets) February 5, 2018

Don’t you think everyone should possess the liberty to dress as per their desire?

