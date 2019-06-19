Gangster Guriya is all about exceptional dance moves and upbeat music!

So finally the highly anticipated dance number ‘Gangster Guriya’ of the upcoming movie ‘Baaji’ is here and it looks astoundingly grand for all the right reasons.

The song is a contemporary party anthem having the absolutely stunning Mehwish Hayat as its integral part proving her a legit all-rounder who can show some steps with an ace. Gangster Guriya is truly a potpourri of energy and enthusiasm from the opening scene to the last scene and there cannot be any second thoughts about it.

Coming to the magical voice the song is intoned in, Sunidhi Chauhan needs no introduction. The singer is known for her uber surreal voice that can transform into an ultra zestful one in the very next song.

Gangster Guriya is choreographed by the immensely talented, Osman Khalid Butt who is also the creative director of the song. The heartthrob is playing director Rohail Khan in the flick. The actor has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt note a day before the release of Gangster Guriya. He writes, “This has been one of the most challenging (& rewarding) shoots of my life – and I wasn’t even in front of the camera!”

He goes on to appreciate the director of Baaji, “Saqib gave me full creative freedom to create an almost dystopian, grungy world & a dance hopefully unlike anything you’ve seen in our cinema before! There’s kitsch, there’s pulp, there’s style, there’s kick-ass art design and movement by a fantastic dance crew… & to top it all off, the song features a diva who’s perhaps one of the best dancers in our industry!”

“In addition to choreography, I’ve also written the lyrics for GG & I was the Creative Director for the song… so I can’t wait for you to watch,” he adds.

Talking about the singer Sunidhi Chauhan, he writes, “The song features the INCREDIBLE vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan! I’ve been such a massive fan of hers… It’s still so surreal to me that she sung a song I wrote the lyrics to… The credit goes to @saqibmalik33and of course, ace music director Taha Malik @tahamalik who made this happen! @sunidhichauhan5… there’s no one like you!”

The entire team is recently on the promotional spree of Baaji that is all set to release on the 28th of this month. How much did you like Gangster Guriya? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

