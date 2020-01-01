Ghalati | From love to remorse

The Most Romantic Jodi of Do Bol is Back in a new intense drama, Ghalati. Sometimes we take some actions in anger that we tend to regret them later on.

Ghalati highlights the irreversible actions made repeatedly in anger by the main protagonist Saad, played by Affan Waheed, and how this destroys his life and of his loved ones.

Hira Salman as Zaira is a young girl full of dreams. She is engaged to her cousin, Saad since childhood. She belongs to a well-off family.

Affan Waheed as Saad is the paternal cousin of Saira. He has a care-free nature and runs away from responsibilities as he has been spoiled by his mother.

Saba Hameed as Zaitoon is the mother of Saad. She is a greedy woman by nature and has lived off her brother-in-law’s (Zaira’s father) money for years.

Shabeer and Nafeesa are the parents of Zaira. Shabeer is well-settled in Saudi Arabia with his family and supports his brother’s family as well.

Aliya is the elder sister of Saad. She has a nature similar to her mother. Asad is her husband.

Maira is the third sibling and is younger than Saad. She is immature, spoiled and loud. She is used to having her way.

Sohail is the youngest of all siblings. He is the most mature and level-headed person amongst all family members.

Shanzay is the love interest of Sohail whom he later marries. She is a strong-headed and outspoken girl.

Fahad is the fiancé of Maira. Her personality leads to major issues in their relationship.

Despite the issue amongst their families, Zaira and Saad love each other immensely, but will Saad’s unreliable nature destroy their relationship?

Directed By: Saba Hameed

Written By: Asma Sayani

Cast:

Hira Salman

Affan Waheed

Saba Hameed

Saba Faisal

Sana Askari

Anoushey Abbasi

Faris Shafi

Shehryar Zaidi

Mehar Bano

Natalia Awais

Farida Shabeer

Osama Khan

Musaddiq Malik

Faheem Abbas

Humaira Rashida

Ghalati can be watched every Thursday at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.

