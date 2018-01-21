Gluco Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor’s Press Conference held on 20th January at Cinepax, Ocean Mall

[Karachi – January 20th, 2018]:Gluco Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor, the latest animated movie by ARY Films and 3rd World Studios in collaboration with Peek Freans Glucorecently held a press conference at Cinepax, Ocean Mall on January 20th, 2018 to launch two of its songs.

The movie has a powerful narrative depicting the story of Allahyar, a boy who has the special ability to communicate with animals, and his animal companions who embark on a thrilling journey to save an endangered species from vicious hunters. It will be featuring the lush beauty of Northern Pakistan through brilliant animation.

The movie is produced by 3rd World Studios, spearheaded by Uzair Zaheer Khan who is also the director and the writer of the film.The voiceovers are done by some of the leading names of the Pakistani film industry such as Ali Noor, Arieb Azhar, Ali Rehman Khan, Hareem Farooq, Arshad Mehmood, Nadia Jamil, Amjad Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali, Anum Zaidi, Azfar Jafri and Natasha Humera Ejaz.

“Gluco Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor is the result of tireless hard work of our team, who has put their heart and soul in this film. We hope that our efforts will bear fruit and the filmwill be well-received by audiences of all ages,” stated Uzair Zaheer Khan, the owner of 3rd World Studios.

“This will be our 2nd animated movie after 3 Bahadur, and we have complete faith in the movie with its brilliant concept and exceptional animation,” stated Salman Iqbal, Founder and President of ARY Digital Network.

“ARY Films believe in providing quality entertainment for both children and adults. After the immense success of Parchi, we have high hopes from Gluco Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor,” stated Jerjees Seja, CEO ARY Digital Network.

Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and CEO of English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) said, “English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) makers of Peek Freans Gluco, has always believed in supporting local culture and talent, and this movie provides a platform for young producers/directors to showcase their work. We are glad that we could be associated with this exceptional venture.”

Ayesha Janjua, Head of Marketing of EBM and Peek Freans Gluco said, “EBM has always been a strong advocate of preserving nature and wildlife. It has previously partnered with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for environment conservation, and this movie provides a perfect platform for EBM & Gluco to support wildlife conservation which we strongly believe in.”

3rd World Studios is also partnering with WWF-Pakistan, one of the largest organizations in the world and has been working in the country for over 40 years. From wildlife conservation and protecting the ecosystem, WWF-Pakistan runs various initiatives to educate the public about conserving our natural resources. The partnership between both organizations in the right fit in promoting conservation through an epic story of bravery

Commenting on the film Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan said, “The film will be a good contribution towards rising on biodiversity conservation in Pakistan. It highlights on-ground threats to species such as the Markhor, Snow Leopard and Chakor in their natural habitat. Further initiatives like these are needed to promote a positive attitude about nature conservation among children and the youth. We are very excited about this partnership and about initiating this conversation with children”.

The movie is slated to release on 2ndFebruary, 2018 nationwide.

Comments

comments