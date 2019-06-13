Gul o Gulzar | Enviousness over friendliness

True friendship is a blessing and Gul-o-Gulzar is a story of two friends who are very close to each other. But unfortunately, Gul’s envious nature destroys their bond completely.

Saboor Aly as Gul is a manipulative and envious girl, who belongs to a poverty-stricken family and wants to get married to a rich guy.

Kinza Hashmi as Gulzar is a soft-hearted and simple girl, who faces humiliation due to her friend (Gul’s) affair with Adil.

Paras Mansoor as Jamal is a simple and self-made person who marries Gulzar despite all the allegations from Gul’s Parents. Jamal’s steadfast nature impresses Gulzar and she starts liking him.

Firdous Jamal as Master Iqbal is a School teacher and respected father of Gulzar. His upbringing saves the entire family from the wrath of Gul’s devious plans.

Omer Shahzad as Adil is flirtatious and a liar who likes Gulzar initially and gets into Gul’s deception easily and marries her.

Kunwar Nafees as Afaq is Gulzar’s elder brother who becomes the victim of his sister’s vicious friend Gul, as she steals all the jewelry a day before his wedding.

Any relationship based on ill intention turns out to be bad. Adil does not only mistreat Gul, but he also marries for the second time to a rich girl upon his parents’ will.

Nayyar Ejaz as Kifayat and Shaista Jabeen as Kaneez are Gul’s parents who blame Gulzar for their daughter’s elope with Adil.

Arjumand Azhar and Maryam Mirza are Adil’s parents who are kept in dark until Gul confronts them upon his second marriage

Written By: Hasan Umer

Directed By: Saqib Khan

Cast:

Saboor Aly

Kinza Hashmi

Nayyar Ejaz

Shaista Jabeen

Firdous Jamal

Kunwar Nafees

Paras Masroor

Omer Shahzad

Arjumand Azhar

Maryam Mirza

Anum Haq

Misbah Qureshi and others.

Related: Gulo Gulzar’s teasers depict egocentric ‘Gul’

Gul-o-Gulzar is starting from the 13th of June and can be watched on every Thursday at 8:00 PM only on ARY Digital.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments