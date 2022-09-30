The social media darlings, Halza aka Hala (Hania Aamir) and Hamza (Farhan Saeed) of ‘Mere Humsafar’ bid adieu to the show, and NGL, we will be missing them a little too much.

With rather emotional BTS footage of the last day of the shoot, Hania Aamir took ‘Mere Humsafar’ fans through the final day roller-coaster of the project, as she officially said goodbye to the show.

Aamir dedicated the ‘dream’ project to Hanians, as she noted in her post, “I always dreamt of giving my fans, my hanians a project that would be a treat for them to watch. Something that they would never forget. And I realised that dream through Mere Humsafar.”

Aamir then penned a series of acknowledgements in her final ‘Mere Humsafar’ post, first to the celebrated director, the one-man army, the soul of the show, Qasim Ali Mureed for the magic he created on screen with the beautiful story and even more extraordinary moments of protagonists, Hala and Hamza, that won over the viewers.

Hania also thanked the vocal team for giving a masterpiece like ‘Ye Ishq Tum Na Karna’ to the music world.

Speaking of acknowledgements and gratitude, how can Hala skip her Hamza. “Thank you for being the Hamza to my Hala,” she wrote before adding, “Thank you for being the best colleague I could have ever asked for. Thank you for the trust, for the hard work and for the care.”

She concluded, “Hala would’ve been incomplete without Hamza,” and can we agree more?

The star ended her note with love and thank you to the colossal fandoms and viewers, who made the show a massive hit, with all the love, Instagram edits, Twitter trends, YouTube views, and above all, the celebration of ‘Mere Humsafar’ every week on Thursdays.

Onto our very own Hamza Raees Ahmed, Farhan Saeed bid a ‘very hard’ goodbye to ‘Mere Humsafar’, before the thank you list began for the show.

“Thank you for giving me these whole bunch of crazy people who just say good things about me and pray for me no matter what! They’re staying with me forever so again thank you,” wrote the heartthrob.

Saeed acknowledged the beautifully penned script and characters by Saira Raza, which made Hamza all the more lovable and got a humongous amount of praise for him for being the gentleman that he was.

After thanking the entire ensemble cast of ‘Mere Humsafar’, the handsome hunk thanked all the fans across the world who watched and appreciated the show and made it a hot-favoiurite of the season. “Till the next, your Hamza.”

