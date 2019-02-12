In Photos: Hania’s birthday celebration will give you bff goals!

Known for her impactful acting, Hania Aamir has been winning ample hearts with her performances in dramas and flicks for years. She has recently left us awestruck with her spectacular display of skills in Visaal, playing the innocent Pari.

The actress has celebrated her birthday with the owner of a majestic voice, Asim Azhar yesterday and the amount of cuteness it sprinkled, will give you legit best friend goals. Even if you don’t believe us now, you will surely believe us after going through this entire story.

It all starts with our Pari posting an Instagram story delineating Asim with a guitar tune playing in the background.

And then Asim brings her to a place amid the birthday song, engulfed in darkness. As they walk, Hania is blown away finding her friends present there already.

While they stand to look at the cake, more buddies from the media fraternity show up, making it an exciting affair for Hania altogether.

Two other adorable buddies, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain grace the birthday party with their presence looking uber classy and chic at the same time.

Guess what, Junaid from Balaa is also here, looking crisp in a leather jacket.

Joined by his lovely better half, Zara. Is it not the most exuberant photo from the evening?

And then comes the moment everyone has been waiting for! The cutie cuts the cake amid a plethora of love and happiness.

Followed by everyone longing to give a bit of cake to Asim. Definitely, a moment you go all “Awww!”

Have a look at the cake cutting ceremony from another angle and get joyous by this vibe.

Another angle! The friends jokingly ask Asim to move a bit because it’s Hania’s birthday. In response, the singer smiles.

This video is unarguably the best thing you will see all day. Just look at these adorable humans! Asim tries to pull her after hearing a party popper pop, Awww!

Find a best friend who looks at you the way Asim is looking at Hania and she is looking at him. We wish everyone has a best friend as they do.

Well, we wish you a very happy birthday Hania! May you have a life filled with infinite love and contentment galore.

