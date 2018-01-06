Our leading lady from Punjab Nahi Jaounge the extraordinaire Mehwish Hayat is celebrating her birthday today and we at ARY Digital wish her a very happy birthday.

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most alluring and wanted faces of the industry , from being an impressive actor to a singer, Mehwish has it all which makes her a superstar. She is capable of carrying whatever role offered and that we have seen her proving on screen every time.

Mehwish showed us her capability through Dillagi, Punjab Nahi Jaounge and a lot more serials/films. She is a complete package of beauty, skills, persona and her million dollar smile is to die for. The starlet is celebrating her birthday today and we are chanting Happy birthday for the lady.

Comments

comments