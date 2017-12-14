A very happy birthday to the most handsome model and actor Omer Shahzad!

Omer Shahzad is one of the most handsome Model turned actor of the industry. We have always seen him posting his workout pictures on his Snapchat and Instagram accounts. The acclaimed model is the face of many leading brands of the industry and has worked as an actor in dramas.

Selfie after long time ???? #selfie #omershahzad A post shared by Omer Shahzad (@omer_shahzad) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Omer, in a very short span of time has conquered hearts. He has established himself as the most dashing model of the industry and bagged awards for that too. Being one of the most celebrated models of the industry Omer maintains a simple and healthy lifestyle. He is not only blessed with great looks but is also a great singer.

Omer has recently got on board with JPNA2’s cast and we are anxious to know about what character he is playing in the film. We at ARY wish him all the very best for his future.

