Sajal Ali Birthday: The young starlet is celebrating her birthday today and we wish her a very Happy Birthday.

Sajal Ali, the powerpacked starlet with emotive eyes and expressions to die for in a very short span of time has garnered a lot of appreciation and fan following. Her bollywood debut alongside Sridevi in Mom gained a lot of praises and appreciations for her. Sajal is one of the in-demad actresses at the moment and we will be soon seeing her in ARY Digital’s drama “Noor ul ain” alongside Imran Abbas.

#noorulain ???? A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalali_official) on Jan 10, 2018 at 1:15am PST

The lady has previously appeared in serials like Chup Raho and Mera Yaar Miladey and impressed us with her tremendous acting skills and girl-next-door avatar. Sajal’s major TV drama was 2011s, “Mehmoodabad ki malkaein” aired on ARY and after commendable performance in that, there was no looking back for the actress.

Sajal played a rape survivor in “Chup Raho” and this role gave her the position of an acclaimed actor.

Here’s wishing the starlet all the very best for her future.

Comments

comments