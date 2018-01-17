Happy Birthday Sajal Ali!
Sajal Ali Birthday: The young starlet is celebrating her birthday today and we wish her a very Happy Birthday.
Sajal Ali, the powerpacked starlet with emotive eyes and expressions to die for in a very short span of time has garnered a lot of appreciation and fan following. Her bollywood debut alongside Sridevi in Mom gained a lot of praises and appreciations for her. Sajal is one of the in-demad actresses at the moment and we will be soon seeing her in ARY Digital’s drama “Noor ul ain” alongside Imran Abbas.
The lady has previously appeared in serials like Chup Raho and Mera Yaar Miladey and impressed us with her tremendous acting skills and girl-next-door avatar. Sajal’s major TV drama was 2011s, “Mehmoodabad ki malkaein” aired on ARY and after commendable performance in that, there was no looking back for the actress.
Sajal played a rape survivor in “Chup Raho” and this role gave her the position of an acclaimed actor.
Here’s wishing the starlet all the very best for her future.