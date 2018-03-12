Eight times when Atif Aslam proved to be a perfect family man
Having started his career with the impeccable composition, ‘Bheegi Yaadein’, our hunk Atif Aslam is made of sugar spice and everything nice, quite literally. Since one of his initial songs, ‘Aadat’ has gotten featured in a Bollywood movie, the superstar has never looked back. Aslam has been nominated for countless prestigious awards locally and globally. Our favorite singer has won Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Distinction) by the Government of Pakistan in 2008.
With great powers comes great responsibility and the spectacular artist understands this equation well. Being a star and a family guy at the same time seems a very hassling and tough job but the heartthrob does it with an ace. Following are the times when our gutsy singer has proved to be the veracious definition of a perfect family man.
The person who rules over a Million hearts tells his spouse that she has taught her how to love on her birthday. Adorable. No?
At the start of 2016, the father of one has said that he had a hectic year but he spent his new year with his family in the Maldives. He has also urged his fans to pray for his spouse and child.
This picture needs no words – please say Mashallah 🙂 #2015 was a hectic year – you have heard some of best music from me – #jeenajeena #arahahunmein #tuchaheye #kashwohpal #kadiao #manamadeam and above all #tajdareharam. Some insane touring including 14 flights in 19 days visiting 7 different countries n whatever What a great beginning to this year with my family in #maldives. #happynewyear to all my #fans #friends #aadeez – Always remember us in your prayers
On the birthday of his spouse’s birthday in 2016, the husband has wished her by posting an uber cute photo on Instagram.
Aslam never hesitates to embrace Ayesha, his wife. In yet another Instagram post, he showers his ultimate admiration on their wedding anniversary.
Mother’s day 2017 was no exception. The adorable human shared a photo of his child, sitting with his wife. He thanked her for being “The most powerful mother.”
No matter how busy Atif is, he still manages to take out some time for his family. He will surely remember and cherish these moments.
The cutie has even competed with his spouse to make his eyes look bigger than hers. Seems like he failed to do so.
Coz it's her birthday fans ???? I tried k meri ankhein Sara se bari lagein but kabhi ne lag sakteen hehe My luv you deserves all the happiness / respect in this world. Thank you for being the best Chef – awesome Stylist – amazing mother ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,, the List goes on And once again I thank you for making me smile and giving me a reason to live ? Happy Birthday Sara #hbd #love #atifaslam #dxb
What a pure and genuine fellow! Just four days back, the macho wished his baby Ahad on his birthday. Such a gem!
Well, we wish the heartthrob a very Happy Birthday. May he get all the health and prosperity in this world.
Comment now to wish your favorite star on his birthday.