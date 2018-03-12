Eight times when Atif Aslam proved to be a perfect family man

Having started his career with the impeccable composition, ‘Bheegi Yaadein’, our hunk Atif Aslam is made of sugar spice and everything nice, quite literally. Since one of his initial songs, ‘Aadat’ has gotten featured in a Bollywood movie, the superstar has never looked back. Aslam has been nominated for countless prestigious awards locally and globally. Our favorite singer has won Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Distinction) by the Government of Pakistan in 2008.

With great powers comes great responsibility and the spectacular artist understands this equation well. Being a star and a family guy at the same time seems a very hassling and tough job but the heartthrob does it with an ace. Following are the times when our gutsy singer has proved to be the veracious definition of a perfect family man.

The person who rules over a Million hearts tells his spouse that she has taught her how to love on her birthday. Adorable. No?

At the start of 2016, the father of one has said that he had a hectic year but he spent his new year with his family in the Maldives. He has also urged his fans to pray for his spouse and child.

On the birthday of his spouse’s birthday in 2016, the husband has wished her by posting an uber cute photo on Instagram.

Aslam never hesitates to embrace Ayesha, his wife. In yet another Instagram post, he showers his ultimate admiration on their wedding anniversary.

Mother’s day 2017 was no exception. The adorable human shared a photo of his child, sitting with his wife. He thanked her for being “The most powerful mother.”

No matter how busy Atif is, he still manages to take out some time for his family. He will surely remember and cherish these moments.

Someone will remember this ride #atifaslam A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

The cutie has even competed with his spouse to make his eyes look bigger than hers. Seems like he failed to do so.

What a pure and genuine fellow! Just four days back, the macho wished his baby Ahad on his birthday. Such a gem!

Well, we wish the heartthrob a very Happy Birthday. May he get all the health and prosperity in this world.

Comment now to wish your favorite star on his birthday.

Comments

comments