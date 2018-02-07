The ‘Agahi’ Award winner, Waseem Badami, with his ‘Masoomana Sawalaat’ and witty attitude remains one of the favourite anchor persons this country possesses.

‘The 11th Hour’ host, initiated his career with ARY as a newscaster in 2006. With utter dedication and subtle efforts, Badami succeeded to grab a place in ARY as a current affair and political talk show anchor.

Known as an ‘All-rounder’ , Badami and his best friend, the legend, Junaid Jamshaid, initiated ‘Shan-e-Ramzan’. Moreover, be it ICC World Cup, Champions’ Trophy, Pakistan Super League (PSL) or the prominent India-Pakistan match, Badami has been the guy in the limelight.

Journalists and celebrities took their admiration for Waseem Badami to Twitter wishing him a Happy Birthday.

Happy birthday to that friend who is more than a brother and a strength in tough times ???? jeo hazaron saal @WaseemBadami #HBD_WaseemBadami — Farah Yousaf (@fara_yousaf) February 7, 2018

Happy Birthday bro @WaseemBadami

Subha milte hain !#HBD_WaseemBadami — Ali Arif SamaaTv (@i_aliarif) February 6, 2018

Today 7 o clock, LuckyOne InshAllah.

Thanku @falamb3 for kind wirds pic.twitter.com/d2rOzuOpM2 — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) February 7, 2018

A very joyful wish for Wasim Badami by Saadia Imam.

Thank you Saadia, for wishing us luck. The support by loved ones like you make us who we are. ?#WBstores #WBbyHemani #wbbrand pic.twitter.com/AtcOSEOZRF — WB Stores (@WBStores) February 7, 2018

Abundant of fans also turned to Twitter which led #HBD_waseembadami to become one of the top trends in Pakistan today.

@WaseemBadami

Wishing u Birthday filled with Sweets moments nd Wonderful memories to Cherish always!#HBD_WaseemBadami ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wevDXo4Ebf — Faiza Rehman (@fkrehman786) February 6, 2018

Congratulations on your birthday. Wishing you a truly fabulous day. Happy Birthday @WaseemBadami #HBD_WaseemBadami ?????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NLdX7XExQK — Muneeza #HBD_WaseemBadami???? (@muneezamehboob1) February 6, 2018

To celebrate his birthday, Waseem Badami was invited along with Iqrar Hasan by Sanam Baloch in ‘The Morning Show’ where these celebrities bagged the attention and fondness of people across Pakistan with their immaculate humor and fun.

Moreover, Badami was also invited by Faysal Qureshi on his show ‘Salam Zindagi’ to celebrate.

ARY Digital wishes the undisputedly favourite anchorperson of Pakistani populace, Waseem Badami, a very Happy Birthday!

