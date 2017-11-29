Yasir Hussain, known for his character “Moti” in Karachi se Lahore and “Nayal” in Shaadi Mubarak Ho is one of the fastest emerging actors of the industry. Having commenced his career as a VJ, there was no looking back for Yasir with his great acting and writing skills.

The humor he adds to his dialogues is commendable and his expressions are what we love him for. He also played the character of John in one of Wajahat Rauf’s play “Kya Life Hai” which showcases the ups and downs of university life.

His co-actors and friends brought in his birthday with a bang and we couldn’t resist sneaking into his account for more pictures!

Happy birthday @yasir.hussain131 thank-you Friends #abdullah @wajahatraufofficial @asadsidofficial @zaranoorabbas.official @rayibrahimj A post shared by yasir hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on Nov 28, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Asad Siddiqui, posted a picture of them together , wishing the star a very Happy Birthday. These 2 can be recently seen in ARY Digital’s Shaadi Mubarak Ho.

Saba Qamar also posted a picture wishing Yasir Happy Birthday.

Happy birthday Hero!!!???????????????????? @yasir.hussain131 #birthdaywishes #sabaqamar #yasirhussain A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamarzaman) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

ARY Digital wishes Yasir Hussain a very Happy Birthday!!

