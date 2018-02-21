The award-winning, Hareem Farooq, is all set to steal some hearts as she’s performing in the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Super League(PSL) tomorrow in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PSL, the biggest cricketing event of Pakistan will commence from tomorrow and for the initiation, a grand inaugural event has been planned which will include artists like maestro Abeda Parveen, hunk Ali Zafar, sensational Shehzad Roy and international artist, Jason Derulo, performing live in front of an audience, full of enthusiasm and patriotism.

Surely, you will have no time for anything as you will have your eyes and attention glued to the screen when this exceptional beauty will take the stage by storm. On this occasion, Farooq, talking about the opening ceremony, said, “It’s a moment of great pride for me to represent our great nation Pakistan at such a huge platform and that too on the international ground! PSL is one of the biggest sporting events for our amazing nation, bringing us together and hosting the opening ceremony is an honor for me as an actor, as a producer and most importantly a Pakistani.”

It’s not the first time that the Parchi performer will be hosting an event, she previously received tremendous accolades for her performances as a host in various events.

Are you equally excited to witness our favorite actress, Hareem Farooq perform? Show some love in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments