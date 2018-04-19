Amidst surprise birthday parties and big fat weddings, Pakistan’s top notch celebrities also know how to throw a happening wedding anniversary party embellished with other stars from the industry. After planning astounding surprises for each other on birthdays, one of the most admired couples of our media fraternity, Hasan Ahmed, and Sunita Marshall has just thrown a beauteous anniversary party for close friends.

However, it is not long ago when the starlet has given a ravishing surprise to her better half on his birthday last week. She has surprised Hasan in a small affair at midnight with cute cupcakes.

As soon as he thought that the surprise was over, Sunita came up with a plan that gave us true relationship goals.

The actress has invited all the best friends of Hasan to the formal birthday dinner for a perfect dining experience.

#somemore from #lastnight @hasanahmedofficial A post shared by Sunita Marshall (@sunitamarshallofficial) on Apr 14, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

April 9 marked the birthday of Sunita and Hasan apparently initiated the ritual of giving surprises.

The couple has decided to call all their best buddies to a restaurant in order to celebrate their ninth anniversary. Celebrities from Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt to veteran Mehmood Aslam have marked their presence in the celebration.

All stars look pleased to become a part of such a happy gathering.

Some close confidants, heavenly cake and loads of fun, that’s what their anniversary was all about. The starlet looks astounding in the green outfit.

Well, we wish the couple abundant happy years of togetherness. Tell us your views on the story in the comments’ below.

