HSY aka Akram from Pehli Si Muhabbat gracing our screens again?

It is not long ago when the super suave, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) took the Pakistani drama scene by storm when he played Akram in the hit drama serial, Pehli Si Muhabbat.

His debut project was such a huge success that people started feeling empathetic about Akram, his aura, and his perspective as the drama progressed.

Well, HSY has just announced that he will be gracing our screens again, only on ARY Digital, very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

The designer took to Instagram to publish a photo with ace director Ahmed Bhatti and wrote, “Proud to announce that I’ve signed my next TV project for ARY Digital being directed by the great Ahmed Bhatti, written by the incredible Faiza Iftikhar and produced by the superb Abdullah Seja and @idream_entertainment.”

HSY went on to say he cannot wait to reveal more about the project.

Here’s wishing him the best for the project and other endeavors.